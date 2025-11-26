Melania Trump Ruined Her Turkey Pardon Outfit With One Glaring Mistake

Melania Trump's latest look totally missed the mark. ICYMI, the first lady ruined the outwardly chic outfit she chose for the 2025 White House turkey pardoning by pairing it with a fashionable, yet totally mismatched jacket. The look included a brown knee-length skirt, black turtleneck sweater, and a bomber jacket, which was a darker shade of brown than the skirt. But the neutral color palette wasn't enough to make this a cohesive look. While the understated skirt and turtleneck paired well enough for the family event, the bomber jacket would've worked better at a flashier, more fashion-forward venue. Melania looked even more out of place while standing next to her husband, President Donald Trump, who surprisingly looked super on theme with his chic all-black suit and red tie.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Of course, Melania has worn much more controversial looks in the past — including the infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket that she sported amid fierce criticism about how the Trump administration was treating the children of illegal immigrants in 2018. But while the first lady only shelled out $39 to generate the divisive reaction she received, her turkey-pardoning 'fit cost considerably more. The mismatched bomber jacket, created by fashion brand Anine Bing, retails for about $400. And while Melania's clothes aren't funded by taxpayer dollars, it's unclear whether she paid out of pocket or, like many public figures, received the item for free in exchange for exposure. Either way, she should've just let it marinate in her closet until a more appropriate event presented itself.