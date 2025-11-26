Melania Trump Ruined Her Turkey Pardon Outfit With One Glaring Mistake
Melania Trump's latest look totally missed the mark. ICYMI, the first lady ruined the outwardly chic outfit she chose for the 2025 White House turkey pardoning by pairing it with a fashionable, yet totally mismatched jacket. The look included a brown knee-length skirt, black turtleneck sweater, and a bomber jacket, which was a darker shade of brown than the skirt. But the neutral color palette wasn't enough to make this a cohesive look. While the understated skirt and turtleneck paired well enough for the family event, the bomber jacket would've worked better at a flashier, more fashion-forward venue. Melania looked even more out of place while standing next to her husband, President Donald Trump, who surprisingly looked super on theme with his chic all-black suit and red tie.
Of course, Melania has worn much more controversial looks in the past — including the infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket that she sported amid fierce criticism about how the Trump administration was treating the children of illegal immigrants in 2018. But while the first lady only shelled out $39 to generate the divisive reaction she received, her turkey-pardoning 'fit cost considerably more. The mismatched bomber jacket, created by fashion brand Anine Bing, retails for about $400. And while Melania's clothes aren't funded by taxpayer dollars, it's unclear whether she paid out of pocket or, like many public figures, received the item for free in exchange for exposure. Either way, she should've just let it marinate in her closet until a more appropriate event presented itself.
Melania Trump's Christmas tree unveiling outfit was just as flashy
Thanksgiving hasn't even happened yet, but apparently, Melania Trump is already looking ahead to Christmas. On November 24, 205, the first lady stood in front of the White House to welcome its massive Christmas tree onto the premises. The tree in question came from Korson's Tree Farms, a Michigan-area farm, which received the coveted honor of supplying the Trump administration with their tree for 2025. Unsurprisingly, Melania wore another flashy 'fit for the occasion. However, unlike her mismatched Thanksgiving look, the former model's chic white coat was very fitting. Plus, her crimson gloves added the perfect pop of Christmas cheer.
If you're inspired by Melania's Christmas tree ensemble, then you're in luck. While it's unclear if the ridiculously expensive look was custom-made for Melania, a similar version of her gorgeous Dior coat is available to purchase online. Unfortunately, the look will set you back a pretty penny (well, a lot of pretty pennies). According to Dior's website, a white coat that looks incredibly similar to the one that the first lady wore will cost you several thousand dollars — $6,800 to be exact. But, if that's too steep for your pockets, there are hundreds of similar designs across other websites like Amazon. One great dupe, available for $31.99, even comes with a belt!