This article contains references to sexual assault.

Five decades after its original theatrical release, "Saturday Night Fever" is fondly remembered as a classic example of American cinema during the 1970s. The John Badham-helmed, Norman Wexler-penned dance drama was responsible for introducing John Travolta, then known primarily as "Welcome Back, Kotter's" Vinnie Barbarino, to a larger audience and solidifying his status as leading man material. Meanwhile, its highly touted disco scenes and dance choreography — Travolta's strut at the beginning of the film ranks among the greatest openings ever filmed – as well as a soundtrack featuring some of the most iconic tracks of the Bee Gees' vaunted mirror ball era (the album was once the best-selling in music history), have provided enjoyment across multiple generations.

However, one would be hard-pressed to describe "Saturday Night Fever" as a fun-filled romp, as the film explored class, gender, race, sexual assault, mental health, complex family dynamics, and other harrowing themes that are just as relevant now as they were when it hit theaters in 1977. Thanks in large part to a cast led by Travolta and Karen Lynn Gorney, though, the film manages to strike a balance that has allowed it to maintain a spot alongside the celluloid masterworks of the 20th century. Over the years, those actors have gone on to have incredibly diverse careers in the entertainment world, as well as in other walks of life. Here's the rundown of what happened to the cast of "Saturday Night Fever."