Kris Jenner's Impressive Facelift Is Betrayed By Unfiltered Look At This Body Part
Kris Jenner's tuned-up face made a splash at her 70th birthday party. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch had us all doing a double-take to check if it was actually her or one of her five daughters. That's just how impressive Jenner's new facelift looked. While there is no denying that the cosmetic procedure took years — heck, decades — off her appearance, other parts of her body revealed her true age. Most markedly, Jenner's hands contrast boldly with the youthfulness of her face.
At her birthday party, Jenner donned black opera gloves that covered her whole arms. However, unfiltered photos of America's most famous momager show wrinkly hands like those of a 70-year-old, unlike her smooth neck and face. Her October 2025 shopping outing (seen below) shows the difference in texture between her hands and the other visible parts of her body. This contrast didn't go unnoticed by social media users, with Jenner's hands going viral after she debuted her impressive facelift over the summer of 2025.
"Hands dont lie," one Reddit user titled a thread that included a photo of Jenner sitting at a table with her hands visible. The July 2025 discussion even predicted she might start trying to hide them. "Watch her start wearing gloves now!! 'New fashion statement,'" one commented. But Jenner has given a different explanation for her glove-wearing. "I don't need any mosquito bites or anything. I have to cover up honey. It's all about the beauty," she told Khloé Kardashian in an April 2025 episode of "The Kardashians" (via The Mirror US). The aging of the hands does seem pretty tricky to reverse.
Kris Jenner has gotten hand surgery in the past
Kris Jenner's hands may be the only part of her body that shows her true age, but that doesn't mean they've never gone under the knife. In 2016, the mother of six revealed she had undergone surgery on her hand, which prevented her from diving right into Chrissy Teigen's cookbook, "Cravings," after it came out. "OF COURSE the day I get mine is the same day I have hand surgery so I can't cook!!!!" she captioned an Instagram post featuring her bandaged hand on the book's cover (seen above).
Jenner didn't reveal the reason for the operation, sparking speculation that she had undergone a cosmetic procedure to make her hands look younger. But she denied the rumors shortly after, with her representative confirming to Gossip Cop that she had surgery to remove a bone spur on her middle finger and a cyst on her hand (via Daily Mail). She had no reason to lie about this, given that Jenner has been open about her plastic surgery transformation.
Jenner has candidly defended her decisions, from getting a breast augmentation in the '80s and later revising it to getting two separate facelifts. "You have to do what makes you feel good, first of all," she said on E!'s "Good Work" in 2015 (via People). "You can't do something because somebody else wants you to do it, and then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose." If Jenner finds a good solution to enhancing her hands, she'll most likely discuss it with the world.