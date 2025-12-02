Kris Jenner's Impressive Facelift Is Betrayed By Unfiltered Look At This Body Part

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kris Jenner's tuned-up face made a splash at her 70th birthday party. The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch had us all doing a double-take to check if it was actually her or one of her five daughters. That's just how impressive Jenner's new facelift looked. While there is no denying that the cosmetic procedure took years — heck, decades — off her appearance, other parts of her body revealed her true age. Most markedly, Jenner's hands contrast boldly with the youthfulness of her face.

At her birthday party, Jenner donned black opera gloves that covered her whole arms. However, unfiltered photos of America's most famous momager show wrinkly hands like those of a 70-year-old, unlike her smooth neck and face. Her October 2025 shopping outing (seen below) shows the difference in texture between her hands and the other visible parts of her body. This contrast didn't go unnoticed by social media users, with Jenner's hands going viral after she debuted her impressive facelift over the summer of 2025.

"Hands dont lie," one Reddit user titled a thread that included a photo of Jenner sitting at a table with her hands visible. The July 2025 discussion even predicted she might start trying to hide them. "Watch her start wearing gloves now!! 'New fashion statement,'" one commented. But Jenner has given a different explanation for her glove-wearing. "I don't need any mosquito bites or anything. I have to cover up honey. It's all about the beauty," she told Khloé Kardashian in an April 2025 episode of "The Kardashians" (via The Mirror US). The aging of the hands does seem pretty tricky to reverse.