Stars Who Tragically Died Of Cancer Before Reaching Age 50

From the average Joes and Janes working 9-to-5 jobs to pay their rent or mortgage, raise their families, or just get through the day to the most successful stars of the entertainment world, there are certain realities of life with which we all are forced to contend on some level or other. Unfortunately, major medical issues are on that list (and they tend not to play favorites). Regardless of age, family history, and the resources at their disposal, many people end up losing their lives to terminal illnesses, including some famous actors, athletes, musicians, and other high-profile individuals. Cancer can be particularly cruel in that sense, leaving those who survive to grapple with their grief and the unfulfilled legacies of the individuals who died.

Over the years, many incredible individuals have been lost to cancer, some of whom have died before celebrating their 50th birthdays. From Chadwick Boseman and the Beastie Boys' MCA to "Saved by the Bell's" Screech, here are 12 such people who fell prey to cancer way too young.