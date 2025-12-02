Dr. Phil And His Wife Robin Can't Escape The Rampant Divorce Gossip
Dr. Phil McGraw, more commonly known simply as Dr. Phil, and his wife Robin McGraw have faced persistent divorce rumors for years. But they never really materialized. While there is no shortage of weird things about Dr. Phil and Robin's marriage, the happy couple has remained committed to each other ever since tying the knot all the way back in 1976. That hasn't stopped social media users from speculating about the health of Dr. Phil and Robin's relationship, however. The scuttlebutt isn't solely contained to social media either. In 2009, the National Enquirer reported that the TV personality had struck up a "secret divorce deal" with Robin, who was reportedly set to release a tell-all memoir about her time with him.
"Their marriage has been on shaky ground for some time, and he thinks that if he demands she not write the book, she will dump him for good," a source disclosed. The article was just one of several that prompted Dr. Phil to sue the National Enquirer, alongside Robin, for defamation in 2016. They ultimately dropped the suit just a couple of months later, but the rumors never went away. Then, in 2019, a full decade after the initial article dropped, Dr. Phil was forced to publicly deny that his marriage was on the rocks on his eponymous talk show itself.
"They're completely untrue. We've been married for 43 years; we've been together — happily together — for 47 years. I think she's decided she might as well keep me now," the bestselling author explained (via Facebook). Dr. Phil elaborated that such stories were used as an online scam to get users to click on dubious websites so the owners could collect revenue from ads. That may have been true, but the divorce rumors notably predate that business model.
Dr. Phil has gushed about Robin several times over the years
Dr. Phil McGraw and his longtime wife don't just deny the divorce rumors every chance they get — the happy couple also ensures that their Instagram followers know that their marriage is going strong. Both parties often gush about the other on social media, though Dr. Phil has stopped posting as much as he used to. In 2022, he praised his wife constantly, with the frequency fizzling out from that point onwards. He does, however, celebrate their wedding anniversary every year.
In 2025, the TV personality started by listing some of the biggest events from 1976 before highlighting their wedding. "Oh and most importantly I married my brilliant wife [...] on this day 49 years [ago]! 2 amazing sons/daughter in laws and 4 spectacular grandchildren ago! How great is life!! Happy Anniversary Mrs. McGraw!" he captioned the sweet Instagram post. The previous year, he continued the trend of emphasizing the family they built together, gushing, "Marriage, family, life. All shared, all made possible by a powerful partner in life. We have so many years ahead. What's next!!?? I love you!"
Robin McGraw is also big on marking special occasions. "Happy birthday to the best dad, pop, and husband anyone could ask for. I love you, Phillip!!!" she celebrated in September 2023. However, like Dr. Phil, Robin was relatively quiet online in 2025. The couple had a pretty difficult year, with his media company filing for bankruptcy in July and losing a subsequent case in October. Perhaps they're trying to keep a lower profile as they weather the storm.