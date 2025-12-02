Dr. Phil And His Wife Robin Can't Escape The Rampant Divorce Gossip

Dr. Phil McGraw, more commonly known simply as Dr. Phil, and his wife Robin McGraw have faced persistent divorce rumors for years. But they never really materialized. While there is no shortage of weird things about Dr. Phil and Robin's marriage, the happy couple has remained committed to each other ever since tying the knot all the way back in 1976. That hasn't stopped social media users from speculating about the health of Dr. Phil and Robin's relationship, however. The scuttlebutt isn't solely contained to social media either. In 2009, the National Enquirer reported that the TV personality had struck up a "secret divorce deal" with Robin, who was reportedly set to release a tell-all memoir about her time with him.

"Their marriage has been on shaky ground for some time, and he thinks that if he demands she not write the book, she will dump him for good," a source disclosed. The article was just one of several that prompted Dr. Phil to sue the National Enquirer, alongside Robin, for defamation in 2016. They ultimately dropped the suit just a couple of months later, but the rumors never went away. Then, in 2019, a full decade after the initial article dropped, Dr. Phil was forced to publicly deny that his marriage was on the rocks on his eponymous talk show itself.

"They're completely untrue. We've been married for 43 years; we've been together — happily together — for 47 years. I think she's decided she might as well keep me now," the bestselling author explained (via Facebook). Dr. Phil elaborated that such stories were used as an online scam to get users to click on dubious websites so the owners could collect revenue from ads. That may have been true, but the divorce rumors notably predate that business model.