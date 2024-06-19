Inside Dr. Phil's Relationship With His Wife, Robin

Television has brought viewers a plethora of memorable couples over the years, from Luke and Laura on iconic soap "General Hospital," to Sam and Diane on "Cheers," to the lusty antics of "Bridgerton" sweethearts Simon Bassett and Daphne Bridgerton. When it comes to the world of daytime talk shows, however, it's impossible to ignore Dr. Phil McGraw and wife Robin, who regularly appeared together onscreen during the 21-season run of "Dr. Phil."

While they've moved on from that show, the couple recently embarked on a bold new venture with the launch of a brand-new show on their very own network. Through it all, from McGraw's early days as a trial consultant to having no less an icon than Oprah Winfrey catapult him to TV fame, his wife has been a constant presence by his side as a partner in life, business, and television.

The couple's story is long and fascinating, spanning decades, and is far from over. To find out more, keep on reading to go inside Dr. Phil's relationship with his wife, Robin.