Donald Trump's Scathing Joke About Mike Johnson's Marriage Hasn't Aged Well
Open mouth, insert foot. On July 18, 2025, President Donald Trump once again reminded us that even his most sincere compliments have a way of blowing up in the recipients' faces. His flattery fail occurred during one of his famous signing ceremonies, this time for The GENIUS Act, a federal law that the White House official site bills as a "historic piece of legislation that will pave the way for the United States to lead the global digital currency revolution," while also "protect[ing] consumers from nefarious actors in financial markets." After stepping behind his lectern, the president took a moment to stroke the egos of many, including that of his right hand man, House Speaker Mike Johnson.
"He is unbelievable," Trump began before veering off into rather bizarre territory that also included declaring Johnson was better looking than Tip O'Neill, who was Speaker of the House during the Reagan administration. Alas, things got even weirder. "He's been going at a fervent pace. Would you say that's right? Your wife probably says, 'You are crazy.'" Awwwwkwardddd.
On its face, one might chalk the random wife comment up to one of Trump's many bizarre blunders and media moments he can never erase. But in the wake of all the rumors and speculation regarding Johnson's marriage, the remark just does not age well. Let's discuss, shall we?!
Mike Johnson has been accused of having a Grindr account
Following Mike Johnson's meteoric rise to political fame, his own marriage to Kelly Johnson (née Lary) quickly became a point of contention for many — painfully obvious problems, quickie relationship timeline, and all. Over the years, the couple has never shied away from discussing their "covenant marriage," a legally binding contract that leaves very, very little room for divorce. "It gives me such peace and security," Kelly told host Diane Sawyer during a 2005 joint appearance on "Good Morning America." Additionally, the couple has openly denounced anything other than a marriage between one man and one woman.
Ironically, in April 2025, screenshots emerged of a purported conversation between the House Speaker and an unidentified user on Grindr, a social media platform for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. Later, however, Politifact effectively debunked the claim, noting a few details that pointed to the messages being phony.
Alas, in October 2025, new rumors started swirling. A TikTok user named @razzledazzlemo came forward in a video threatening to release proof of Johnson's Grindr profile if he did not vote in Democratic Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva. "Yeah, I'm calling you out for treason. You have until Wednesday to swear her in and let democracy take its course, or I will release your Grindr profile and your IP address. Connects both to you, Mike," the TikTok user warned. However, in the end, the supposed incriminating evidence regarding the politician's alleged Grindr account was never released. So, uh, yeah. "Crazy," indeed.