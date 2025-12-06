Donald Trump's Scathing Joke About Mike Johnson's Marriage Hasn't Aged Well

Open mouth, insert foot. On July 18, 2025, President Donald Trump once again reminded us that even his most sincere compliments have a way of blowing up in the recipients' faces. His flattery fail occurred during one of his famous signing ceremonies, this time for The GENIUS Act, a federal law that the White House official site bills as a "historic piece of legislation that will pave the way for the United States to lead the global digital currency revolution," while also "protect[ing] consumers from nefarious actors in financial markets." After stepping behind his lectern, the president took a moment to stroke the egos of many, including that of his right hand man, House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"He is unbelievable," Trump began before veering off into rather bizarre territory that also included declaring Johnson was better looking than Tip O'Neill, who was Speaker of the House during the Reagan administration. Alas, things got even weirder. "He's been going at a fervent pace. Would you say that's right? Your wife probably says, 'You are crazy.'" Awwwwkwardddd.

On its face, one might chalk the random wife comment up to one of Trump's many bizarre blunders and media moments he can never erase. But in the wake of all the rumors and speculation regarding Johnson's marriage, the remark just does not age well. Let's discuss, shall we?!