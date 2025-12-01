Karoline Leavitt's 'Gross' Holiday Cooking Has Everyone Roasting Her Much Older Husband

Karoline Leavitt's age gap with her husband became a focal point after she uploaded an unappetizing Thanksgiving meal to social media. TikTok user @campcallout posted a video eviscerating the White House press secretary's bland-looking feast.

The clip showed a snap of Leavitt's turkey, which was placed in the oven without a hint of spices or seasoning. There was also a pic of the finished product, as the turkey was mangled and shredded and looked ludicrously dry. Leavitt's choices of sides were also examined, as she had a bowl of green beans and carrots that looked boiled without any butter or flavoring added. The mashed potatoes served up appeared to be chunky, not creamy, and only contained a fleck or two of pepper. Perhaps the biggest eyesore for Leavitt's holiday feast was the macaroni that seemed devoid of cheese and looked to just be cooked macaroni noodles by themselves.

Look at Karoline Leavitt's completely botched and unseasoned Thanksgiving dinner! I mean this has to be one of the worst I've ever seen and I can't imagine what it tasted like! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Fa0EPt8ueH — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) November 30, 2025

The TikTok examining Leavitt's holiday dish disaster was reposted to X, formerly Twitter, where people roasted the press secretary. A common theme in the replies was that Leavitt was forced to serve a tasteless dinner because of her much older husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior. "Her husband is old. This looks like food they serve on a cardiac restricted diet at the hospital," one member of the Twitterati joked. "Her husband is 90 years old and can't handle salt and spice," a person replied. "It's ok for her husband. All of his food gets puréed anyway," another snidely added. Leading up to that Thanksgiving meal, Leavitt's husband had skipped the turkey pardon following comments about their age gap.