Karoline Leavitt's Husband Skips Turkey Pardon After She Blabbed About Their Age Gap

Karoline Leavitt attended the turkey pardon ceremony with a plus-one, and no, it wasn't her husband. The White House press secretary took her son, Niko Riccio, to watch President Donald Trump pardon Gobble and Waddle on November 25, 2025 (seen below). Leavitt's husband, Nicholas Riccio, apparently sat this one out, even though he has attended these sorts of events in the past. In April 2025, Riccio was right there with Leavitt and Niko at the White House Easter Egg Roll.

At the time, Leavitt's attempt to parade her age-gap marriage backfired, with Instagram users seizing the opportunity in order to criticize Leavitt and Riccio's 32-year age difference. Interestingly, Riccio skipped the turkey pardon just days after Leavitt admitted that her husband's age posed challenges in the early days of their relationship. Given that Leavitt's parents are shockingly close in age to Riccio, with her mother actually being five years younger, it is unsurprising that they initially disapproved of her daughter's new beau.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

"It's definitely a challenging conversation to have at first," Leavitt confessed on "Pod Force One with Miranda Devine" on November 19, 2025. Eventually, her parents saw what Leavitt sees in Riccio and how much he apparently loves her, and they came around. After a while, they became just like a regular family. However, the attention and mean nicknames have to make things awkward, and perhaps Leavitt only made things worse. It's impossible to know if her interview played a role in Riccio's decision to skip the Thanksgiving tradition. After all, "He's very introverted," Leavitt said. Perhaps he wanted to avoid the attention.