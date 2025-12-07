Unfiltered Photo Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests She's Given Up Mar-A-Lago Face
Marjorie Taylor Greene's breakup with Donald Trump came fast and furious, but the Georgia representative seems steadfast in her decision. Her determination might even be reflected in her physical appearance. In the weeks that followed her falling out with the president she once revered, Greene presented a more natural face, suggesting she started to ditch the Mar-a-Lago face trend that has dominated Republican circles.
While Greene never had one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face, she embraced the tight, tuned-up look that characterizes the beauty fad. In a November 2025 event (seen below), Greene showed up in natural makeup, wearing just a little lip gloss, some eyeliner, and a touch of mascara. A few fine lines were visible on her forehead and around her eyes, giving her a more natural look that better reflects her age in comparison to previous months. Her platinum blond hair remained the same, though.
While she has seemingly been taking it easy on her face, her beau might still sway her in the opposite direction. ICYMI, Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, got Botox on "Sunday in America," the right-wing TV show he works for, so her budding natural face may be temporary. However, the facial changes in Greene, who announced she would resign from Congress days after Trump withdrew his support amid their feud over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, may show an attempt to distance herself from the MAGA movement in broader ways. At the time of this writing, what she'll do in the aftermath remains to be seen.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has spoken critically of cosmetic procedures
Marjorie Taylor Greene may have given in to the trend of her fellow Republican figures, but she promoted the notion that women could achieve their looks with just lifestyle choices. She often uses social media to boast about her exercise routine, touting it as the key to her aging gracefully while taking jabs at cosmetic procedures. "Yes my body is built and strong. NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle," she captioned a May 2024 Instagram post that showed her lifting weights.
Greene's video came just days after a viral exchange with Democratic Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett during a House Oversight Committee meeting. On the occasion, Greene once again threw shade at beauty trends, implying she takes pride in embracing a more natural approach to her beauty regimen. "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading," she said. But Crockett didn't just take it.
Addressing the committee chairman, she asked, "If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" It was another chaotic day in present-day American politics that gave social media users lots of material to work with. Quickly enough, Crockett's comments about Greene's body were all over the internet. "I'm sorry but 'bleach blonde, bad built, butch body' is gonna stay with me for a long time," a X user joked.