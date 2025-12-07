Unfiltered Photo Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Suggests She's Given Up Mar-A-Lago Face

Marjorie Taylor Greene's breakup with Donald Trump came fast and furious, but the Georgia representative seems steadfast in her decision. Her determination might even be reflected in her physical appearance. In the weeks that followed her falling out with the president she once revered, Greene presented a more natural face, suggesting she started to ditch the Mar-a-Lago face trend that has dominated Republican circles.

While Greene never had one of the worst cases of Mar-a-Lago face, she embraced the tight, tuned-up look that characterizes the beauty fad. In a November 2025 event (seen below), Greene showed up in natural makeup, wearing just a little lip gloss, some eyeliner, and a touch of mascara. A few fine lines were visible on her forehead and around her eyes, giving her a more natural look that better reflects her age in comparison to previous months. Her platinum blond hair remained the same, though.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

While she has seemingly been taking it easy on her face, her beau might still sway her in the opposite direction. ICYMI, Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, got Botox on "Sunday in America," the right-wing TV show he works for, so her budding natural face may be temporary. However, the facial changes in Greene, who announced she would resign from Congress days after Trump withdrew his support amid their feud over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, may show an attempt to distance herself from the MAGA movement in broader ways. At the time of this writing, what she'll do in the aftermath remains to be seen.