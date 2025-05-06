Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend's Botox Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
Conservative firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has been involved in a number of messy public feuds with her fellow politicians, but right now, it's Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, who's got people talking. Glenn is a White House correspondent and reporter for the right-wing TV channel "Real America's Voice." Along with dating Greene, he's perhaps most notable for being the reporter who asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky why he wasn't wearing a suit to meet Donald Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office. One of his latest on-air appearances is also getting attention; in a segment on the May 4 episode of "Sunday in America," Glenn got Botox in his forehead.
Critics on social media have come after Glenn for getting the procedure, and some of them are horrified that he's getting a procedure that they feel is only for women. One person posted on X, formerly Twitter, "A man getting Botox? What happened to being a real man?" Another said, "Trump wears makeup and heels. Brian Glenn gets botox. WTF is happening to the MAGA alpha males?"
Others came with jokes. One person quipped, "Now he fits right in with the Mar a Lago crowd." Some brought up Glenn's comments towards Zelensky, saying, "Does he own a suit?" Glenn was dressed in a black t-shirt for the procedure.
Brian Glenn joins the ranks of other news personalities who've gotten Botox
Some were just confused as to why Brian Glenn was doing it at all. "Why? That's all I want to know: why is he getting Botox? Why on live TV? Why does anyone care?" one user asked. There are lots of reasons that someone could be getting Botox. "He may get headaches, migraines, may have hyperhydrosis, facial muscle spasms or just want to work on his appearance," someone else noted.
However, Glenn did say in the "Real America's Voice" segment that it was done to "look good." He also seemed to know that there would be those coming after him for getting Botox on air. Once the procedure was done, he said, "haters, comment down below."
Marjorie and Glenn have been dating for years, starting not long after Marjorie divorced her husband, Perry Greene, and apparently, injectables are one of the things that Marjorie and Glenn have in common. When she was campaigning for Trump in 2024, Marjorie talked about the fact that she uses Botox on her face. Glenn's hardly the first on-air personality with a changing look. A number of Fox News anchors have had some drastic transformations. And we have to admit that we appreciate that Glenn was open with getting the Botox injections as compared to those like Matt Gaetz, who has undergone a shocking transformation but never acknowledged any cosmetic interventions.