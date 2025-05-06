Marjorie Taylor Greene's Boyfriend's Botox Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

Conservative firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has been involved in a number of messy public feuds with her fellow politicians, but right now, it's Greene's boyfriend, Brian Glenn, who's got people talking. Glenn is a White House correspondent and reporter for the right-wing TV channel "Real America's Voice." Along with dating Greene, he's perhaps most notable for being the reporter who asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky why he wasn't wearing a suit to meet Donald Trump and JD Vance in the Oval Office. One of his latest on-air appearances is also getting attention; in a segment on the May 4 episode of "Sunday in America," Glenn got Botox in his forehead.

Critics on social media have come after Glenn for getting the procedure, and some of them are horrified that he's getting a procedure that they feel is only for women. One person posted on X, formerly Twitter, "A man getting Botox? What happened to being a real man?" Another said, "Trump wears makeup and heels. Brian Glenn gets botox. WTF is happening to the MAGA alpha males?"

Others came with jokes. One person quipped, "Now he fits right in with the Mar a Lago crowd." Some brought up Glenn's comments towards Zelensky, saying, "Does he own a suit?" Glenn was dressed in a black t-shirt for the procedure.