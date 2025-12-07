Sad Details About Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama's Life

Although Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American, has been criticized for some red flags within her relationship and not being as present during her husband, Zohran Mamdani's, political campaign as other political spouses, she's been known to use her voice in other ways. Much of Duwaji's artwork is political in nature, bringing awareness to the various social causes, including the plight of oppressed groups. During a video showcasing her artwork honoring Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour, Duwaji revealed that Mansour had inspired her to use her art "to speak up against oppression and to fight for liberation." But that doesn't mean it hasn't been taxing on her.

Duwaji spoke more about the inspiration behind her artwork and how politics and injustice had influenced her process while speaking with Yung Magazine in April 2025. However, she also touched on the impact it had been having on her emotionally. "We have been constantly dealing with news that directly affects us and our loved ones, close or far from home," she said, adding, "Everyone I know is burnt the hell out, including myself."

Later in the piece, Duwaji, who is an American citizen, also expressed sympathy for her friends and family that live in New York City amid the volatile political atmosphere. "I'm not going to lie, things are dark right now in NYC," she said. "I worry for my friends and family, and things feel completely out of my hands." However, she's determined to continue using her voice for positive change. "No one has the intention of stopping speaking out, and the only way to make sure my dedication to a cause lasts is to pace myself, maintain my energy."