Sad Details About Zohran Mamdani's Wife Rama's Life
Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji, with whom he shares a large age gap, has endured a few personal struggles since her husband won the New York City mayoral race. Although Duwaji, who at 28 years old has been dubbed the first "Gen–Z First Lady," has received widespread and enthusiastic support from her husband's supporters, along with many of her Gen-Z and millennial peers, Mamdani's increased public presence has also invited fierce criticism to her front door. For example, Duwaji has already fallen victim to impersonators attempting to speak and act on her behalf across various social media websites. The fake accounts forced the successful artist to formally address the trolls head-on.
In late November 2025, Duwaji logged into her Instagram account to inform her followers of accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter, and TikTok, which had taken on her likeness. "I don't have a Twitter or TikTok [account]," she posted in a since-expired Instagram story (via Irish Star). "This is my only social media account." Duwaji's memo came months after the mayor-elect had to step up and publicly defend her against mean-spirited public attacks from Mamdani's haters. "Three months ago, I married the love of my life, Rama, at the City Clerk's office. Now, right-wing trolls are trying to make this race — which should be about you — about her," he captioned an Instagram slideshow featuring their wedding photos. "Rama isn't just my wife, she's an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family," he continued.
Rama Duwaji is 'burnt out'
Although Rama Duwaji, a Syrian-American, has been criticized for some red flags within her relationship and not being as present during her husband, Zohran Mamdani's, political campaign as other political spouses, she's been known to use her voice in other ways. Much of Duwaji's artwork is political in nature, bringing awareness to the various social causes, including the plight of oppressed groups. During a video showcasing her artwork honoring Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour, Duwaji revealed that Mansour had inspired her to use her art "to speak up against oppression and to fight for liberation." But that doesn't mean it hasn't been taxing on her.
Duwaji spoke more about the inspiration behind her artwork and how politics and injustice had influenced her process while speaking with Yung Magazine in April 2025. However, she also touched on the impact it had been having on her emotionally. "We have been constantly dealing with news that directly affects us and our loved ones, close or far from home," she said, adding, "Everyone I know is burnt the hell out, including myself."
Later in the piece, Duwaji, who is an American citizen, also expressed sympathy for her friends and family that live in New York City amid the volatile political atmosphere. "I'm not going to lie, things are dark right now in NYC," she said. "I worry for my friends and family, and things feel completely out of my hands." However, she's determined to continue using her voice for positive change. "No one has the intention of stopping speaking out, and the only way to make sure my dedication to a cause lasts is to pace myself, maintain my energy."