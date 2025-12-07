Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun's Relationship Is Full Of Glaringly Obvious Red Flags

Rumors of romance first started swirling around controversial actor Sydney Sweeney and despised music mogul Scooter Braun when they were spotted strolling the streets of Venice, Italy, together while in town for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. Suffice to say, Sweeney's flirty behavior at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding caused quite the stir. "Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive," a source told People about Sweeney and Braun's destination wedding meet-cute, painting a different picture of the man who almost bought OnlyFans.

Since then, things have seemingly gotten pretty hot and heavy between the celebs, with the high-profile couple spending Thanksgiving together at her mansion in the Florida Keys. "Things are getting serious and it's very real," a source told Us Weekly. "Neither of them expected it to turn into something serious at first and are surprised by how genuine the connection has become."

Unfortunately, this budding relationship has quite a few glaringly obvious red flags. That may be what's actually appealing to Sweeney, who seems to have some undiagnosed daddy issues, considering her penchant for dating older men; there was a 14-year difference between Sweeney and her former fiancé, Jonathan Davino, while 16 years separates her from Braun. At least Sweeney seems self-aware about it, saying during a Fandango interview, "Honestly, I've been learning that I like a circus. Just a bunch of red flags." Between Sweeney's very own runaway bride moment to Braun's rumored ruthless business tactics and his brutal divorce, those red flags are furiously flapping in her face.