Reba McEntire & Kristin Chenoweth's Tuned-Up Faces Are Shinier Than The Rockefeller Tree
Rumors that Reba McEntire underwent plastic surgery could reignite after she performed at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting along with Kristin Chenoweth, as both women's faces looked tuned up. Joined by other singers for the occasion, such as Brad Paisley, Marc Anthony, and Michael Bublé, McEntire performed a dazzling rendition of "Let There Be Peace on Earth" for the crowd gathered to see the lighting of the 75-foot-tall tree. The Queen of Country rocked a silver coat, which had puffy fur around the collar and cuffs, and had her hair tied back.
Later, Chenoweth sang Karen Carpenter's "Merry Christmas Darling" as she gave off serious "Wicked" vibes in a dark purple ensemble. Her coat was left unbuttoned to reveal a matching purple top underneath, and she accessorized with a matching scarf and furry fingerless gloves. Afterwards, the two singers combined their talents to sing "Silver Bells." Both McEntire and Chenoweth sported matching crisp-white winter outfits with coats that were adorned with fur. The performances received praise from viewers, but the cosmetic procedures of both singers made the brightness of their faces overshadow the Rockefeller tree.
This event was not long after McEntire sparked plastic surgery rumors around her 70th birthday. "The Voice" host's skin looked especially tight and wrinkle-less. She was clearly aided by makeup, but the lines around her smile and nose looked unnatural. Meanwhile, Chenoweth's forehead looked to have been Botox'd into oblivion, as there wasn't a single line on it. The Broadway star appeared to have recently had work done; her giant cheeks protruded and looked to be at max capacity of filler.
Previously, both McEntire and Chenoweth had shared their thoughts on undergoing cosmetic procedures.
Kristin Chenoweth admits to using Botox, but Reba McEntire does not
One look at Kristin Chenoweth's face at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting shows that she is not afraid to get touch-ups done to her skin, and she openly admitted such earlier in the year. As mentioned, the "Wicked" star's forehead was a dead giveaway, and that is a fact she is aware of. "Obviously I get Botox. Look at my forehead, it doesn't move," she told People in April while discussing cosmetic enhancements with the publication. Chenoweth said she is not opposed to shaving a few years off with injections, but she wants to avoid over-indulging. "But I probably will be one that always wants to look in my age bracket. I don't want to look like I'm 30. I don't even want to look like I'm 40. I'm 56," the singer said, while adding that she has not gone under the knife, but supports those who do.
While Chenoweth has been forthright about getting cosmetic assistance, Reba McEntire has not only denied plastic surgery rumors, but insisted she is all-natural. "I don't do Botox. I just don't do it," she told OK! in August 2009. "It's botulism, so I didn't want to put that in my body," the country singer added. The "Fancy" artist then cited her rigorous skincare routine as part of the reason she maintained a youthful appearance.
Experts have since said there is ample evidence that McEntire had work done. In October 2023, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich said that McEntire appeared to have had more than some injections. "It is pretty well accepted that she has had a facelift and perhaps a brow lift," he told The U.S. Sun at the time.