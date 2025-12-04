Reba McEntire & Kristin Chenoweth's Tuned-Up Faces Are Shinier Than The Rockefeller Tree

Rumors that Reba McEntire underwent plastic surgery could reignite after she performed at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting along with Kristin Chenoweth, as both women's faces looked tuned up. Joined by other singers for the occasion, such as Brad Paisley, Marc Anthony, and Michael Bublé, McEntire performed a dazzling rendition of "Let There Be Peace on Earth" for the crowd gathered to see the lighting of the 75-foot-tall tree. The Queen of Country rocked a silver coat, which had puffy fur around the collar and cuffs, and had her hair tied back.

Later, Chenoweth sang Karen Carpenter's "Merry Christmas Darling" as she gave off serious "Wicked" vibes in a dark purple ensemble. Her coat was left unbuttoned to reveal a matching purple top underneath, and she accessorized with a matching scarf and furry fingerless gloves. Afterwards, the two singers combined their talents to sing "Silver Bells." Both McEntire and Chenoweth sported matching crisp-white winter outfits with coats that were adorned with fur. The performances received praise from viewers, but the cosmetic procedures of both singers made the brightness of their faces overshadow the Rockefeller tree.

Theo Wargo & Theo Wargo/Getty

This event was not long after McEntire sparked plastic surgery rumors around her 70th birthday. "The Voice" host's skin looked especially tight and wrinkle-less. She was clearly aided by makeup, but the lines around her smile and nose looked unnatural. Meanwhile, Chenoweth's forehead looked to have been Botox'd into oblivion, as there wasn't a single line on it. The Broadway star appeared to have recently had work done; her giant cheeks protruded and looked to be at max capacity of filler.

Previously, both McEntire and Chenoweth had shared their thoughts on undergoing cosmetic procedures.