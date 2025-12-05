Matt Lauer's TV Return Hits A Roadblock As Execs Want Nothing To Do With Him
Though it was rumored on November 27 that disgraced "Today" host Matt Lauer was attempting a comeback, by December 4, it seems that very few people want anything to do with him. Though an insider alleged to People that Lauer "has talked to some people" regarding returning to the small screen, it seems that this is a cyclical trend that often ends up with nothing much happening. Page Six has reported that since 2018, there's been a near consistency in his attempts to get back in the public's good graces. Like a haunted anniversary, often circling around the time of his firing, rumors that Lauer wants to return emerge. For 2025, however, it seems that nobody in charge wants Lauer anywhere near their enterprise.
"No one will hire him," a source close to NBC divulged to Page Six. When mentioning the horrific details that were part of Lauer's disturbing firing, the insider mentioned that "You can't come back from that." Considering that Lauer has been credibly accused of sexual harassment and assault from several of his former colleagues, it makes sense that the powers that be don't want such a liability on their hands yet again. However, not everyone seems to hate Lauer. Don Lemon, the beleaguered former CNN journalist who also got in trouble for how he treated women, had some nice words for Lauer, according to Page Six. Though Lemon insists "the public misses him," others still point out that Lauer could simply "never work in today's market."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
There's little incentive for Matt Lauer to return to television
Though it may seem that someone behind the scenes might be trying to inch Matt Lauer back into the public eye, there's not much evidence it will ever happen. Not only has the shocking truth behind Lauer's firing made him a bit of a pariah, but also because his life away from being on TV is pretty chill. A source told Page Six that Lauer "has enough money for the rest of his life," indicating that "he does not have to work." Considering the luxe life Lauer has been living in the Hamptons, making moves to go back to the hustle and bustle of broadcasting might not actually seem favorable.
Not only that, but it seems that Lauer still has a bitter taste in his mouth about how he left things. Per People, a source alleges that Lauer is "still angry" at how his departure was handled, especially by "people he thought were his friends." Holding onto all these hard feelings wouldn't bode well for Lauer, who has since lost his nice guy image. Not only this, but it seems that even settling into a quieter life hasn't kept Lauer from finding controversy. With all the cards stacked against him, it just might be wise for Lauer to remain out of view and dedicate time to being with family. As one insider divulged, Lauer enjoys being with his three children, Jack Lauer, Romy Lauer, and Thijs Lauer. Perhaps focusing more on them will help keep him from finding more scandals to get into.