Matt Lauer's TV Return Hits A Roadblock As Execs Want Nothing To Do With Him

Though it was rumored on November 27 that disgraced "Today" host Matt Lauer was attempting a comeback, by December 4, it seems that very few people want anything to do with him. Though an insider alleged to People that Lauer "has talked to some people" regarding returning to the small screen, it seems that this is a cyclical trend that often ends up with nothing much happening. Page Six has reported that since 2018, there's been a near consistency in his attempts to get back in the public's good graces. Like a haunted anniversary, often circling around the time of his firing, rumors that Lauer wants to return emerge. For 2025, however, it seems that nobody in charge wants Lauer anywhere near their enterprise.

"No one will hire him," a source close to NBC divulged to Page Six. When mentioning the horrific details that were part of Lauer's disturbing firing, the insider mentioned that "You can't come back from that." Considering that Lauer has been credibly accused of sexual harassment and assault from several of his former colleagues, it makes sense that the powers that be don't want such a liability on their hands yet again. However, not everyone seems to hate Lauer. Don Lemon, the beleaguered former CNN journalist who also got in trouble for how he treated women, had some nice words for Lauer, according to Page Six. Though Lemon insists "the public misses him," others still point out that Lauer could simply "never work in today's market."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).