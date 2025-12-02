Disgraced Matt Lauer May Finally Return To TV & There's One Way Everyone Is Reacting

Eight years after Matt Lauer's disturbing downfall, reports indicate that he may return to television. Not much has been heard from the disgraced former newscaster since he was fired from the "Today" show after multiple women came forward with accounts of inappropriate and sexual behavior in November 2017. Lauer was involved in another controversy in December 2024, when a sheep farm that operates on land he owns in New Zealand came under heat from PETA for allegedly mistreating the animals. A month prior to that, a friend of Lauer's said the one-time NBC personality was enjoying his time away from TV cameras. "He doesn't work and he doesn't have to. He's not looking to," the friend told People. It seems Lauer had a complete change of heart, as a year later, it appears that he wants to return to broadcasting.

Lauer may have decided that eight years was a long enough sabbatical from the public eye, as an insider revealed to People on November 27 that he "wants to get back into the media arena in some capacity, if not TV." Apparently, Lauer has already put out feelers for potential opportunities. "He has talked to some people about it," the source added.

Maybe Lauer thought enough time had elapsed for people to forgive and forget, but there was plenty of backlash when news of his possible return was shared. "Matt maybe wait another 10 years or longer," one critic wrote. "Yeah, but the public are surely NOT eyeing Matt ever again," another added. Fans were not eager to see him return in any capacity. "He represents despicable behavior of someone in a celebrity/high profile role. Whatever his new venture is, don't tune in!" one advised. People had a similar reaction when they saw a viral photo of Lauer.