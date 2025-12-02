Disgraced Matt Lauer May Finally Return To TV & There's One Way Everyone Is Reacting
Eight years after Matt Lauer's disturbing downfall, reports indicate that he may return to television. Not much has been heard from the disgraced former newscaster since he was fired from the "Today" show after multiple women came forward with accounts of inappropriate and sexual behavior in November 2017. Lauer was involved in another controversy in December 2024, when a sheep farm that operates on land he owns in New Zealand came under heat from PETA for allegedly mistreating the animals. A month prior to that, a friend of Lauer's said the one-time NBC personality was enjoying his time away from TV cameras. "He doesn't work and he doesn't have to. He's not looking to," the friend told People. It seems Lauer had a complete change of heart, as a year later, it appears that he wants to return to broadcasting.
Lauer may have decided that eight years was a long enough sabbatical from the public eye, as an insider revealed to People on November 27 that he "wants to get back into the media arena in some capacity, if not TV." Apparently, Lauer has already put out feelers for potential opportunities. "He has talked to some people about it," the source added.
Maybe Lauer thought enough time had elapsed for people to forgive and forget, but there was plenty of backlash when news of his possible return was shared. "Matt maybe wait another 10 years or longer," one critic wrote. "Yeah, but the public are surely NOT eyeing Matt ever again," another added. Fans were not eager to see him return in any capacity. "He represents despicable behavior of someone in a celebrity/high profile role. Whatever his new venture is, don't tune in!" one advised. People had a similar reaction when they saw a viral photo of Lauer.
Matt Lauer caught heat for not dressing his age
In August, social media users roasted Matt Lauer for his transformation since being fired when a photo of him leaving dinner went viral. The snap was shared by celebrity photographer Elder Ordonez on Instagram. "Matt Lauer keeping it low-key in Sag Harbor after a dinner outing," Ordonez wrote in the caption. The former NBC broadcaster rocked a dress shirt with a busy black and white pattern, along with matching tight-fitting white pants and white sneakers.
Lauer clearly was aiming for a trendy look, as he had the sleeves of the eye-catching shirt rolled up and a number of bracelets on his right wrist. Instagram users were quick to mock the ensemble. "Low key???? With that shirt?" one responded. Others called Lauer out for his try-hard attempt at being hip. "That shirt and skinny jeans at his age I [have] some questions," an Instagram user wrote. Many were surprised by how different Lauer looked since being fired from NBC. "I thought it was Pitbull after a long illness," one user joked. The reactions to other public sightings had not been much friendlier.
Everyone was saying the same thing when Lauer attended Don Lemon's wedding in April 2024. Photographs were shared of Lauer making his way to the nuptials while holding hands with his long-time girlfriend, Shamin Abas. That time around, Lauer was dressed more age-appropriately, as he sported a dark blue suit with a crushed blue dress shirt underneath. When those pics made the internet rounds, people were less displeased with Lauer's sartorial choices and more upset with him in general. "We're allowing Matt Lauer in public again?" one X, formerly Twitter, user asked.