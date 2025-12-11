Rare Times We've Seen Pam Bondi Nearly Makeup-Free
Since becoming U.S. attorney general in early 2025, Pam Bondi has drawn criticism over her role as head of the Department of Justice. But she has also attracted attention over her appearance. There's been plenty of speculation about cosmetic procedures and chatter about her perceived greasy hair. Bondi has also worn inappropriate outfits and has made other decisions about her looks that have faced quite a bit of scrutiny. Her makeup is no exception.
Bondi is a fan of the frosted eyeshadow look, an outdated trend made all the more evident against an unnecessarily clumpy layer of mascara. Lipstick and noticeable blush often complete her look. However, there are a few examples of Bondi posing for pictures wearing little to no makeup. In 2017, Bondi shared a throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate her nephew Jake's 19th birthday that appeared to feature her makeup-free as she held the baby boy.
In 2020, Bondi posted another candid photo of herself with her dog in her lap. She sat on the floor looking down at Brody, which made it evident that she was wearing no eyeshadow. She also appeared to have no lipstick or blush on. She may have been wearing mascara, but her lashes weren't as long or as clumpy as we're used to. This natural look suited her better than the makeup style she normally goes for, if you ask us. But she seemingly disagrees, considering that she consistently wears the same aesthetic in her social media posts and public appearances as AG.
Pam Bondi has faced plastic surgery speculation
Despite her minimal makeup posts, Pam Bondi hasn't escaped plastic surgery rumors. While she has never addressed speculation of going under the knife for cosmetic purposes, that hasn't stopped people from theorizing about it. Even experts have weighed in on the matter, highlighting her age-defying appearance. "Pam Bondi is 59 years old. 59. Years. Old. As a plastic surgeon, I would like to shake the hand of whichever colleague of mine did that. Bravo. A medal. Wow," a doctor gushed on X in November 2024.
Another plastic surgeon concluded that the attorney general has likely undergone a couple of invasive procedures, while acknowledging that Bondi's weight loss may have contributed to her changed looks. New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg pointed out that her nasolabial folds look particularly different. "There is less sagging compared to before," he told the Daily Mail in January 2025. "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery. So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift."
Rosenberg and other experts also believe Bondi regularly undergoes Botox treatments. "[Botox] help[s] to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, giving her a more youthful look," Dr. Bruce Hermann speculated (via Express U.S.). There is no denying that she looks youthful for her age. President Donald Trump agrees, though he wants everyone to know he won't discuss it. "I look at Pam. I would never say she's beautiful, because that's gonna be the end of my political career," he said in an August 2025 cabinet meeting.