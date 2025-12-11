Rare Times We've Seen Pam Bondi Nearly Makeup-Free

Since becoming U.S. attorney general in early 2025, Pam Bondi has drawn criticism over her role as head of the Department of Justice. But she has also attracted attention over her appearance. There's been plenty of speculation about cosmetic procedures and chatter about her perceived greasy hair. Bondi has also worn inappropriate outfits and has made other decisions about her looks that have faced quite a bit of scrutiny. Her makeup is no exception.

Bondi is a fan of the frosted eyeshadow look, an outdated trend made all the more evident against an unnecessarily clumpy layer of mascara. Lipstick and noticeable blush often complete her look. However, there are a few examples of Bondi posing for pictures wearing little to no makeup. In 2017, Bondi shared a throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate her nephew Jake's 19th birthday that appeared to feature her makeup-free as she held the baby boy.

In 2020, Bondi posted another candid photo of herself with her dog in her lap. She sat on the floor looking down at Brody, which made it evident that she was wearing no eyeshadow. She also appeared to have no lipstick or blush on. She may have been wearing mascara, but her lashes weren't as long or as clumpy as we're used to. This natural look suited her better than the makeup style she normally goes for, if you ask us. But she seemingly disagrees, considering that she consistently wears the same aesthetic in her social media posts and public appearances as AG.