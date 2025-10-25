Inappropriate Outfits Pam Bondi Will Never Live Down
Pam Bondi's tenure as United States Attorney General has been littered with a gluttony of fashion missteps. From the time of her swearing in, and even well before, Bondi has showcased an almost blatant disregard for fashion norms. While being sworn in as part of Donald Trump's second administration in February 2025, she showed up in a bulky black-and-white patterned blazer and skirt combo — complete with oversized gold buttons. She kept the collar open to show off the top underneath that, for some reason, had the same busy pattern as her blazer and skirt.
Just before she officially became attorney general, Bondi wore a head-scratching outfit at Trump's inauguration. At the Starlight Ball celebrating his new presidency, she wore a tacky outfit adorned with sequins and feathers. The sparkly dress shimmered in the night as she was photographed in a group shot from the event, uploaded to Instagram by Caitlyn Jenner. As if the sequined dress with the silver neckline and accent weren't enough to process, the piece also had feathered cuffs on the sleeves that were a different color than the dress.
Even when appearing on television, Bondi has put her fashion blindness on display. Bondi wore a grandma outfit on Fox News in April 2025 as she sported a bubblegum-pink colored piece that draped over her figure. The pink poncho jacket was unflattering both in color and to her figure. These outfit choices may have been stylistically offensive, but over the years, Bondi has made other fashion blunders that were downright inappropriate.
A Kentucky Derby blunder
At the Kentucky Derby in 2022, Pam Bondi rocked a festive outfit for the event as she posed for a photo alongside Donald Trump and fellow Trumpsters, including Kimberly Guilfoyle. Bondi wore a white dress with multicolored floral patterns, a large melon-colored hat, and a jacket that matched her dress, which she left open. It was that move that pushed the boundaries of decency for the ensemble, as the open jacket exposed the scooped neckline of the dress that also clung tightly to her frame. She was nestled between Trump and U.S. Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, and Bondi's curves were on full display in the tight, low-cut number.
Unbuttoned while being sworn in
When she showed up to her Senate confirmation hearing to become attorney general, Pam Bondi wore an inappropriate outfit. Perhaps wanting to be relaxed for the hearing, Bondi decided to keep her attire fairly casual. She sported a black pinstripe pantsuit and left the jacket open, which exposed her revealing shirt. For the occasion, Bondi had opted for a white dress shirt to match the suit's pinstripes. The top had round silver buttons, and she somewhat inexplicably left several of the upper ones undone. In other situations, the business-casual look may have been fitting, but as noted by multiple people online, the undone shirt and jacket combo was unsuitable.
A wedding faux pas
Another black-and-white ensemble worn by Pam Bondi ruffled some feathers on the internet. In November 2013, Bondi wore an outfit to a wedding that seemed inappropriate for falling outside standard wedding decorum. As seen in an Instagram collage posted at the time, she opted for a black minidress that had white straps and white detailing around the edges, along with a white accent near the bottom. She completed the look with earrings and a chunky black Chanel bracelet. At a glance, the dress choice was fine, except that people usually abstain from wearing either black or white at weddings unless they are part of the bridal party.
A tight fit at Christmas
During Donald Trump's first term in office, Pam Bondi visited the White House in December 2018 to celebrate the holidays with her partner, John Wakefield. Afterward, she uploaded an Instagram carousel that showed the couple in various places around the Executive Mansion, including the Oval Office with Trump. Bondi chose a beige body-hugging number for the festive gathering. It had three-quarter-length sleeves with large bow appliques and a full-length skirt that was wrapped around her waist tighter than Christmas wrapping paper. The form-fitting number accentuated her curves and looked out of place at the White House, especially amid the holiday season.
A high slit skirt at a presidential rally
Back when Pam Bondi was attorney general of Florida, she attended a rally for Donald Trump's presidential campaign in October 2016 and committed multiple sartorial sins. In an attempt to look patriotic, the AG wore a multilayered wardrobe that was red, white, and blue — and all wrong. She sported a navy-blue sweater with red cuffs on the edge of her sleeves over a white dress shirt that was partially exposed. Bondi paired that with a dark blue miniskirt that had red and white pinstripes, and completed the look with nude-colored heels. What made the outfit doubly offensive — besides the color scheme — was the ludicrously high slit on her skirt, which showcased her upper thigh as she made her way across the stage at the rally.
A doubly offensive outfit choice
Pam Bondi's unique color coordination was on display when she posed for a photo next to Ivanka Trump in July 2018. While cozying up next to the first daughter, who wore a crimson-colored pantsuit, Bondi elected to wear a light pink pantsuit of her own, which naturally she left unbuttoned. This revealed the floral top Bondi had on underneath, which was composed of multiple pastel colors. Besides being a colorway that screamed Forever 21, the outfit was offensive due to the top, which had a low neckline and clung tightly to Bondi's chest.
Stripes on stripes on stripes
In July 2025, Pam Bondi helped get charges dropped against Dr. Kirk Moore, a Utah physician accused of falsifying COVID-19 vaccine cards. To celebrate the dismissal of the charges, the attorney general posed alongside Moore and uploaded the snap to Instagram. Once again, Bondi busted out a pinstripe pantsuit, and this time she paired it with a similarly colored pinstripe dress shirt. Committing the fashion crime of stripes on stripes was a bold choice when celebrating a person's criminal charges being dropped. Bondi left the jacket of the pantsuit undone, along with multiple top buttons of her shirt, which revealed an eyeful of skin.