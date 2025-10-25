Inappropriate Outfits Pam Bondi Will Never Live Down

Pam Bondi's tenure as United States Attorney General has been littered with a gluttony of fashion missteps. From the time of her swearing in, and even well before, Bondi has showcased an almost blatant disregard for fashion norms. While being sworn in as part of Donald Trump's second administration in February 2025, she showed up in a bulky black-and-white patterned blazer and skirt combo — complete with oversized gold buttons. She kept the collar open to show off the top underneath that, for some reason, had the same busy pattern as her blazer and skirt.

Just before she officially became attorney general, Bondi wore a head-scratching outfit at Trump's inauguration. At the Starlight Ball celebrating his new presidency, she wore a tacky outfit adorned with sequins and feathers. The sparkly dress shimmered in the night as she was photographed in a group shot from the event, uploaded to Instagram by Caitlyn Jenner. As if the sequined dress with the silver neckline and accent weren't enough to process, the piece also had feathered cuffs on the sleeves that were a different color than the dress.

Even when appearing on television, Bondi has put her fashion blindness on display. Bondi wore a grandma outfit on Fox News in April 2025 as she sported a bubblegum-pink colored piece that draped over her figure. The pink poncho jacket was unflattering both in color and to her figure. These outfit choices may have been stylistically offensive, but over the years, Bondi has made other fashion blunders that were downright inappropriate.