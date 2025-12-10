Joanna Gaines' Rarely Seen Natural Hair Totally Changes Her Look

Blowout or no blowout, Joanna Gaines is obviously drop-dead gorgeous. By the way, Gaines would also look amazing with short hair (yes, we tested this theory). But despite Joanna's outward appearance, she's evolved to embrace a different definition of beauty with time. "As I am getting older the idea of beauty is very different for me, yes, I am getting gray hairs and wrinkles, but I feel more beautiful now because I know I have a great purpose," Joanna shared with Darling in February 2018. "I know I'm meant to raise my children well, to love my husband well, and to help others in their home." It's those things, according to the Magnolia Network star, that make her feel beautiful.

Of course, it took years for Joanna to achieve this level of self-acceptance. The former HGTV star struggled with bullying as a child, partially because of her Asian heritage, leaving her feeling like an outcast. It wasn't until she went to college in New York that she was able to reflect and realize that she was perfect as she was all along. "I decided to get it all down on paper — listing all the names I'd been called and the ways I'd been poked fun at and all the lies I'd believed about myself on one side, and on the other side I wrote the truth about who I was," she wrote for Katie Couric Media in 2022. "The quirky parts, the broken parts, the unique parts," she continued, adding, "I left New York feeling like a whole person for the first time in my life, believing that every bit of who I am and what I have to offer is mine to hold and to own and to use to make beautiful things in this world."