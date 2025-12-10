Joanna Gaines' Rarely Seen Natural Hair Totally Changes Her Look
Joanna Gaines rarely shows off her natural hair texture, but when she does, it totally steals our attention! Known for her perfectly styled, glossy black strands, the "Fixer Upper" star and Magnolia mogul is typically seen with a sleek, camera-ready look that seems straight out of a beauty campaign. You know — her high-density, silky straight tresses that are always styled with the perfect amount of volume. The same hair that could literally land Joanna as the lead in a shampoo commercial or an ambassador for an entire beauty brand (if she didn't already have 1,000 businesses to run).
That said, Joanna's signature hair doesn't exactly grow out of her scalp that way. Like most celebrities, it takes a bit of styling (and probably a lot of time) for Joanna to achieve her camera-ready 'dos. If you've been paying attention, you know the DIY expert's natural hair has much more texture and volume (but just as much beauty), and Joanna flaunted all of her natural glory with a hilarious photo and video posted to Instagram in September 2023. As you can see in the shot above, Joanna's natural texture broke through after she spent a night sweating her hair out at a Pearl Jam concert. "Still channeling my inner alternative, angsty teen from the @pearljam concert last night. Gonna just embrace this look for a while," she wrote in the caption. Although not pictured above, Joanna also posted a video proving that she'd started the night with much sleeker tresses. Ultimately, we appreciate her willingness to shorten the length of her blowout in the name of a good time!
How Joanna Gaines' views on beauty have evolved
Blowout or no blowout, Joanna Gaines is obviously drop-dead gorgeous. By the way, Gaines would also look amazing with short hair (yes, we tested this theory). But despite Joanna's outward appearance, she's evolved to embrace a different definition of beauty with time. "As I am getting older the idea of beauty is very different for me, yes, I am getting gray hairs and wrinkles, but I feel more beautiful now because I know I have a great purpose," Joanna shared with Darling in February 2018. "I know I'm meant to raise my children well, to love my husband well, and to help others in their home." It's those things, according to the Magnolia Network star, that make her feel beautiful.
Of course, it took years for Joanna to achieve this level of self-acceptance. The former HGTV star struggled with bullying as a child, partially because of her Asian heritage, leaving her feeling like an outcast. It wasn't until she went to college in New York that she was able to reflect and realize that she was perfect as she was all along. "I decided to get it all down on paper — listing all the names I'd been called and the ways I'd been poked fun at and all the lies I'd believed about myself on one side, and on the other side I wrote the truth about who I was," she wrote for Katie Couric Media in 2022. "The quirky parts, the broken parts, the unique parts," she continued, adding, "I left New York feeling like a whole person for the first time in my life, believing that every bit of who I am and what I have to offer is mine to hold and to own and to use to make beautiful things in this world."