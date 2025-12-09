Erika Kirk Paints A Sad Picture Of Her Relationship With Her In-Laws

Erika Kirk was making the media rounds to promote Charlie Kirk's posthumous book, and it made many people wonder about her relationship with his parents. While appearing on "Fox & Friends" on December 9, the former pageant queen was asked, "How are his parents doing?" by Ainsley Earhardt. The host also asked how Erika, her kids, and Erika's mother were holding up. Erika's reply focused on her own family. "I would always say that Charlie was her favorite child," she said, referring to her mom. Erika then broke down while describing how emotional it felt to see Charlie's products at the grocery store when she went shopping.

Ainsley Earhardt: "How are his parents doing?... How are all y'all doing?... How is your mom doing?" Mrs. Erika Kirk: "Everyone's hanging in there. We're doing the best to be expected. My mom and Charlie were best friends. I would always say Charlie was her favorite child." pic.twitter.com/823pdyT8X1 — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 9, 2025

The tear-filled response did little to quell one of the scandalous rumors surrounding Erika: that she has a fractured relationship with Charlie's parents. "She totally avoided the question on how Charlie's are parents doing. This is so bizzare to me that she never discusses them," an X user responded after seeing a clip of the interview. "I'm sorry, but if my husband dies, no one actually cares what MY mother would think," another added. "She never acknowledges his family. She's dodged that question the exact same way several times in interviews," one user noted.

While sitting down for an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News the night prior to her "Fox & Friends" appearance, Erika was asked about her and Charlie's kids. In response, she stressed how important friends had been in helping out. "You know, chosen family is everything," she told Hannity. "And then of course we're blessed with our family itself," Erika added, almost as an afterthought. Once again, viewers noticed how Erika was reluctant to mention Charlie's parents and wondered if this was proof of a strained relationship between her and her in-laws. Similar sentiments were shared after Charlie's Medal of Freedom ceremony.