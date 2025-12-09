Erika Kirk Paints A Sad Picture Of Her Relationship With Her In-Laws
Erika Kirk was making the media rounds to promote Charlie Kirk's posthumous book, and it made many people wonder about her relationship with his parents. While appearing on "Fox & Friends" on December 9, the former pageant queen was asked, "How are his parents doing?" by Ainsley Earhardt. The host also asked how Erika, her kids, and Erika's mother were holding up. Erika's reply focused on her own family. "I would always say that Charlie was her favorite child," she said, referring to her mom. Erika then broke down while describing how emotional it felt to see Charlie's products at the grocery store when she went shopping.
The tear-filled response did little to quell one of the scandalous rumors surrounding Erika: that she has a fractured relationship with Charlie's parents. "She totally avoided the question on how Charlie's are parents doing. This is so bizzare to me that she never discusses them," an X user responded after seeing a clip of the interview. "I'm sorry, but if my husband dies, no one actually cares what MY mother would think," another added. "She never acknowledges his family. She's dodged that question the exact same way several times in interviews," one user noted.
While sitting down for an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News the night prior to her "Fox & Friends" appearance, Erika was asked about her and Charlie's kids. In response, she stressed how important friends had been in helping out. "You know, chosen family is everything," she told Hannity. "And then of course we're blessed with our family itself," Erika added, almost as an afterthought. Once again, viewers noticed how Erika was reluctant to mention Charlie's parents and wondered if this was proof of a strained relationship between her and her in-laws. Similar sentiments were shared after Charlie's Medal of Freedom ceremony.
Did Erika Kirk snub Charlie Kirk's parents?
At Charlie Kirk's Medal of Freedom ceremony in October, his parents, Kathryn Kirk and Robert Kirk, were present, but they stayed out of the limelight. Donald Trump presented the medal to Erika Kirk on her late husband's behalf, and she delivered a lengthy speech to the crowd. Afterwards, Charlie's parents, who did not speak at the event, posed for a photo with Senator Marsha Blackburn, and she uploaded the snap to Instagram. "The loss they have endured is unimaginable," she wrote in the caption, which honored both Charlie and his folks.
People popped up in the comment section to point out that the Kirks seemed to have been deliberately excluded from the ceremony. "Ive been wondering about them if Erika is pushing them away," one Instagram follower commented. Others believed that Erika was simply honoring their wishes. "Erika doesn't mention them either. It's apparent they want to stay out of the spotlight which is fine," another user wrote. Even though Charlie's parents prefer to remain low-key, it was still odd to several viewers how they were completely shut out of the event. "Would have been nice if President Trump would have acknowledged them," an Instagram user responded.
Perhaps POTUS didn't mention them by name when he spoke at the Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring their son, but Trump did take time to chat with the Kirks afterwards. A video was shared on X that showed the president having an extended conversation with Charlie's parents immediately following the ceremony. Erika was also seen hugging Charlie's dad in a tender moment. Despite those pleasantries on an emotional day, it's still perplexing how infrequently she mentions her late husband's parents on her interview tours.