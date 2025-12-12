The Stars Of The Santa Clause Look Totally Different Today

Tim Allen was 41 years old when "The Santa Clause" hit theaters, yet he was just entering his prime as a performer. Although some would say Allen has a shady side that everyone ignores, he had nevertheless established himself as America's dad at the time, mostly thanks to his role as Tim Taylor on ABC's "Home Improvement." On top of that, his career was set to reach new heights with the release of "Toy Story" the following year. Yet while Allen was clearly firing on all cylinders, "The Santa Clause" was a landmark moment in his career. "This whole thing becoming a part of every season, to be Santa Claus, is formidable and gratifying and humbling," he told ABC. "There is no word for it that, all of a sudden, this [has become] one of those movies like 'A Christmas Story' and 'Miracle [on 34th Street].' It's in that group."

These days, Allen looks a lot less like the Scott Calvin of old and more like the Santa he became in the film — sans the iconic beard. Despite his age and grandfatherly appearance, the actor-comedian continues to be one of the busiest guys in show business. Allen currently stars on the ABC sitcom "Shifting Gears," which in 2025 had the best cross-platform viewership for a debut episode on the network since 2018's "The Conners." He last played Calvin/Santa in the 2022-23 Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses," and in 2026, he'll return to the Buzz Lightyear character for what could be the final time in "Toy Story 5."