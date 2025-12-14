Old Photos Of Matt Lauer & His Ex-Wife Annette Look Like A Bad Divorce Ad

Old photos of Matt Lauer and his ex-wife, Annette Roque, were a walking divorce advertisement long before she cut the cord on their marriage. Reports of Matt Lauer's attempted career comeback, years after being ousted from NBC following a litany of sexual assault complaints, have put him and his former life back under the microscope. One talking point that has repeatedly resurfaced over the years is his divorce from his ex-wife, Annette Roque, who filed for divorce from Lauer a few months after the 2017 scandal that cost him his long-standing job as a "Today" anchor. However, old photos of the couple suggest that they may have already been unhappy before Lauer's downfall.

Sonia Moskowitz & Kevin Mazur/Getty

As you can see in the photo (left), Lauer and Roque didn't exactly look super chummy back in 2013. The then-spouses were photographed at the 38th Annual Hampton Classic Horse Show. And though they were impeccably dressed in their respective digs, they looked incredibly unhappy while posing together. It's impossible to know exactly what triggered the awkward body language, apathetic expressions, or their inability to smile, but it's clear that, at least on this day, they weren't exactly jumping for joy. However, it's interesting to note that they looked just as unhappy back in 2013 as when they were photographed in August 2017 (right), roughly three months before Lauer's allegations went public, suggesting the scandal may not have been their only source of discontent over the years.