Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Threatens His Most Unlikeable MAGA Star Title
Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller has come under fire for his policies, but his wife Katie Miller has perhaps usurped him as the most disliked star in Trumpland. The couple attended the Kennedy Center Honors event, and Katie uploaded a snap of the pair on the red carpet to Instagram on December 8. She sported a tight-fitting maroon velvet dress, while her husband wore a tuxedo. Instagrammers attacked the MAGA personalities, filling the comments with vitriol. Many pointed out the large age gap between Stephen and Katie, as it was glaringly obvious when they posed next to one another.
Motherhood makes your life richer, fuller, better. @AinsleyEarhardt and I break down the best job — being mom. pic.twitter.com/SKvMij1TKP
— Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 10, 2025
A couple of days later, Katie spoke about her marriage while appearing on "Fox & Friends," and the podcast host was adamant that family life has made her a happier person. "Being a mother has made my career richer, fuller, better. It's made life richer, fuller, better," she said. "Having a husband makes your life better."
Following the appearance, Katie uploaded a clip of the interview to her X account, and multiple users were not buying her Stepford Wives routine. "Happy people ain't on TV trying to assert how very happy they are," one replied. "Rich lady stays home. Got it," another added. Others were quick to point out how Katie had buckled under pressure during a prior TV appearance. "You don't appear happy as you scream on television for no reason. You appear angry," a person responded. "You seem miserable AF," someone added, as she took heat for being married to Stephen. In an earlier interview, Katie all but confirmed her marriage to Stephen was weird and dull.
Stephen Miller and Katie Miller were hated by their neighbors
On September 23, Katie Miller sat down for an interview with Jesse Watters on Fox News, where the host asked her questions about how her home life was with hubby Stephen Miller. She painted an odd picture of their daily routine, which certainly fell short of romantic. "He is an incredibly inspiring man who gets me going in the morning with his speeches, being like, 'Let's start the day. I am going to defeat the left, and we are going to win," she told Watters, adding that Stephen's main focus was to serve Donald Trump.
Clips of that exchange were shared on X, and unsurprisingly, anti-Trumpsters used it as material to bash Katie. "Wife as moronic as him," one wrote. "She's just as f***ing sick as he is," a user added, referring to both Katie and Stephen. Unfortunately for the Millers, their unlikability was not simply contained to online spaces.
Not only could people on social media not stand Katie and Stephen, but neither could their neighbors. It was reported in October that Stephen moved his wife and family out of their home in Arlington and onto a military base. Katie spoke about the supposed harassment they endured before relocating. "There were people who drove by my home, there were people who sent us death threats, who knew where we lived, and it was no longer safe for our children to play in our front yard," she said on the "Ruthless Podcast" in November. Katie may want to rethink doing all these interviews, as it seems to only be adding fuel to her and Stephen's unpopularity.