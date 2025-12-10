Stephen Miller's Wife Katie Threatens His Most Unlikeable MAGA Star Title

Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller has come under fire for his policies, but his wife Katie Miller has perhaps usurped him as the most disliked star in Trumpland. The couple attended the Kennedy Center Honors event, and Katie uploaded a snap of the pair on the red carpet to Instagram on December 8. She sported a tight-fitting maroon velvet dress, while her husband wore a tuxedo. Instagrammers attacked the MAGA personalities, filling the comments with vitriol. Many pointed out the large age gap between Stephen and Katie, as it was glaringly obvious when they posed next to one another.

Why are more conservative women compared to liberal women happier? Motherhood makes your life richer, fuller, better. @AinsleyEarhardt and I break down the best job — being mom. pic.twitter.com/SKvMij1TKP — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 10, 2025

A couple of days later, Katie spoke about her marriage while appearing on "Fox & Friends," and the podcast host was adamant that family life has made her a happier person. "Being a mother has made my career richer, fuller, better. It's made life richer, fuller, better," she said. "Having a husband makes your life better."

Following the appearance, Katie uploaded a clip of the interview to her X account, and multiple users were not buying her Stepford Wives routine. "Happy people ain't on TV trying to assert how very happy they are," one replied. "Rich lady stays home. Got it," another added. Others were quick to point out how Katie had buckled under pressure during a prior TV appearance. "You don't appear happy as you scream on television for no reason. You appear angry," a person responded. "You seem miserable AF," someone added, as she took heat for being married to Stephen. In an earlier interview, Katie all but confirmed her marriage to Stephen was weird and dull.