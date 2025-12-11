Zooey Deschanel's Face Looked More Tuned Up Than A Car On Fallon & Everyone Noticed

Zooey Deschanel's late-night appearance started serious chatter that she had work done to her face. The "New Girl" star appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on December 9 to promote a new movie. She sported a black dress with sparse white polka dots and a short, puffed-out skirt, completing her look with matching black nylons and high heels. Fans were buzzing about her appearance, but it wasn't because Deschanel was wearing yet another outfit that fell flat; her ensemble was actually rather adorable.

Unsurprisingly, the "500 Days of Summer" actor rocked her signature bangs, which were particularly long on the sides, obscuring a healthy portion of her face. As she spoke to Jimmy Fallon, Deschanel's cheeks looked full, as if they had filler. Deschanel's lips also seemed to move differently than fans were accustomed to seeing. The interview was uploaded to YouTube, and many viewers commented on Deschanel's seemingly altered facial features. "She doesn't even look like herself. Very strange," one YouTube user wrote. "Girl, what did you do to your beautiful face?" another asked. Some fans shared theories about what cosmetic procedures they thought Deschanel had undergone. "I love her but it looks like she just had dental work done. People need to stop paralyzing their faces," a viewer commented.

This wasn't the first time fans suspected Deschanel had altered her face; rumors swirled about her using fillers and Botox in November 2019. In fact, some theories about her facial changes included why you never see Deschanel without bangs.