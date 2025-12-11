Zooey Deschanel's Face Looked More Tuned Up Than A Car On Fallon & Everyone Noticed
Zooey Deschanel's late-night appearance started serious chatter that she had work done to her face. The "New Girl" star appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on December 9 to promote a new movie. She sported a black dress with sparse white polka dots and a short, puffed-out skirt, completing her look with matching black nylons and high heels. Fans were buzzing about her appearance, but it wasn't because Deschanel was wearing yet another outfit that fell flat; her ensemble was actually rather adorable.
Unsurprisingly, the "500 Days of Summer" actor rocked her signature bangs, which were particularly long on the sides, obscuring a healthy portion of her face. As she spoke to Jimmy Fallon, Deschanel's cheeks looked full, as if they had filler. Deschanel's lips also seemed to move differently than fans were accustomed to seeing. The interview was uploaded to YouTube, and many viewers commented on Deschanel's seemingly altered facial features. "She doesn't even look like herself. Very strange," one YouTube user wrote. "Girl, what did you do to your beautiful face?" another asked. Some fans shared theories about what cosmetic procedures they thought Deschanel had undergone. "I love her but it looks like she just had dental work done. People need to stop paralyzing their faces," a viewer commented.
This wasn't the first time fans suspected Deschanel had altered her face; rumors swirled about her using fillers and Botox in November 2019. In fact, some theories about her facial changes included why you never see Deschanel without bangs.
Zooey Deschanel refuses to part with her bangs
While walking the red carpet for her movie "Harold and the Purple Crayon" in July 2024, Zooey Deschanel rocked an on-brand tight-fitting purple dress with a scooped neckline and a cinched waist that hugged her frame. She embraced a youthful aesthetic with matching purple nylons and flats, and her hair was tied back with her bangs hanging low. Snaps of her movie premiere look were uploaded to Reddit, and while most fans focused on her wardrobe, others commented on how different her face looked. There was a discussion about whether Deschanel had gotten fillers or went under the knife to alter her features. "She looks very fillered to me," one user observed. "Oh funny I feel like she has had a lower face lift in lieu of fillers," another wrote. One fan mentioned how Deschanel's hairstyle — as she is unrecognizable without bangs — came into play. "Bangs are the OG forehead fillers," they semi-jokingly replied, meaning that the long hair could act as a sort of natural Botox.
A month before that premiere, the "Yes Man" actor addressed her unwillingness to part with her bangs while attending the Daytime Emmys. "I look better with them," she told People in June 2024. Deschanel said that she had previously experimented with different hairstyles. "I've definitely had periods in my life where I have grown them out. But I just look better with them I think," she said, adding that her bangs had been a staple since she was a small child.
If she continues to have work done as fans suspect, then keeping the bangs to obfuscate signs of injections is probably a smart call.