Before & After Photos Of Kaitlan Collins' Face Transformation Are Eye-Popping
Kaitlan Collins has grown up in front of CNN viewers' eyes, undergoing a noticeable transformation since her early days on-air. In September 2019, Collins shared a behind-the-scenes snap to Instagram that highlights just how much she has changed — and matured. In the picture, the CNN personality stood by the water in San Diego while flashing a large smile for the camera. She wore a loose-fitting, sleeveless red blouse with a V-neckline alongside a pair of black pants. Her long brunette hair was swept to the right, and she held her hands in front of her body for the bright, sunny photo. Collins' makeup added to her youthful disposition — with shiny pink lipstick and just a bit of blush and mascara, she could've passed for a college student with her baby-faced features.
Almost six years later, the TV journalist sported a very different look when she attended the Weekend Garden Brunch as part of the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2025. Collins rocked a form-fitting strapless red and white polka dot dress that was cinched in the midsection to accentuate her curves. She was camera-ready on the red carpet, stopping for photo ops and showing a big smile. Her hair was parted, and her eyebrows were darkened, but it was the contours of her face that had most noticeably changed. The CNN reporter still had full cheeks, but her baby face had been replaced with a more demure look.
Not only had Collins' face evolved in that time, but so had her fashion sense. The polka dot dress was even featured on an Instagram blog that highlights her best style choices. Over time, she has stepped up her fashion game, which has led to Collins dropping the good girl persona of her more youthful outfits.
Kaitlan Collins shows off her legs
Not only has Kaitlan Collins' face changed over the years, but the CNN reporter's style has also transformed, with Collins rocking increasingly skin-baring outfits. Appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in August 2024, Collins ditched her usual conservative look for a more revealing one, flaunting her legs while sporting a black sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline. The piece had gold buttons running down the front, and she completed the ensemble with a pair of gold heels, which viewers could see along with an eyeful of her toned stems. As one Instagram user wrote in her comments section, "Skin wins."
Later that year, Collins continued to show some skin when she attended the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2024. The journalist pushed her stylistic boundaries in a dress that had a small black top with thin spaghetti straps. She also wore a loose-fitting white skirt that had a high hemline, once again putting her legs on display. She finished the outfit off with a pair of black high heels, a black handbag, a small black cape, and a gold cuff that was wrapped around her forearm.
Collins hasn't limited these kinds of outfits to a few big occasions, either. In September, while appearing on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," Collins showed off her supermodel legs once again. Those who were accustomed to only seeing the CNN personality in professional fits were likely surprised to see the snap she posted to Instagram before her appearance aired. Collins was all business on top, wearing a black blazer over a white shirt, but she also rocked a pair of matching short shorts. Thirsty followers were happily surprised to see Collins offer more than a glimpse of her legs, something she has been increasingly willing to do.