Before & After Photos Of Kaitlan Collins' Face Transformation Are Eye-Popping

Kaitlan Collins has grown up in front of CNN viewers' eyes, undergoing a noticeable transformation since her early days on-air. In September 2019, Collins shared a behind-the-scenes snap to Instagram that highlights just how much she has changed — and matured. In the picture, the CNN personality stood by the water in San Diego while flashing a large smile for the camera. She wore a loose-fitting, sleeveless red blouse with a V-neckline alongside a pair of black pants. Her long brunette hair was swept to the right, and she held her hands in front of her body for the bright, sunny photo. Collins' makeup added to her youthful disposition — with shiny pink lipstick and just a bit of blush and mascara, she could've passed for a college student with her baby-faced features.

Almost six years later, the TV journalist sported a very different look when she attended the Weekend Garden Brunch as part of the White House Correspondents Dinner in April 2025. Collins rocked a form-fitting strapless red and white polka dot dress that was cinched in the midsection to accentuate her curves. She was camera-ready on the red carpet, stopping for photo ops and showing a big smile. Her hair was parted, and her eyebrows were darkened, but it was the contours of her face that had most noticeably changed. The CNN reporter still had full cheeks, but her baby face had been replaced with a more demure look.

Not only had Collins' face evolved in that time, but so had her fashion sense. The polka dot dress was even featured on an Instagram blog that highlights her best style choices. Over time, she has stepped up her fashion game, which has led to Collins dropping the good girl persona of her more youthful outfits.