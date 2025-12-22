Before & After Pics Of Tom Brady Since His Divorce Are Worrisome

Tom Brady has been looking a little down since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, whom he was married to for 13 years. The Brazilian model, who had two biological kids with Brady, shockingly filed to end their long-running union in 2022. The internet had theorized that Bündchen divorced Brady when he ignored her ultimatum over his NFL career, with Brady's retirement lasting mere weeks before he returned to the game. In actuality, they just grew apart, according to her divorce announcement.

Brady has since re-retired after spending one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has transitioned into a career as a sports analyst. Meanwhile, Bündchen has had a baby with Joaquim Valente, and the couple's happiness makes Brady's solitude seem somewhat sad.

Unfortunately, Brady hasn't been looking too hot in the latter part of 2025. When the former NFL star took to Instagram to celebrate his and his family's Thanksgiving trip to the University of Michigan, where he went to school, he looked somewhat glum in certain pictures — particularly in one shot (above) where he posed with his daughter on the school's football field. Although he was smiling, he didn't look particularly happy.

Perhaps Brady was thinking about parenting in general. His demeanor had fans remembering a 2022 interview in which Brady somberly reflected on his own father. "When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me. And I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me," Brady said in the interview (via The Daily Mail). "I want them to experience great success in whatever they do," the former quarterback said of his children, adding, "but there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them."