Before & After Pics Of Tom Brady Since His Divorce Are Worrisome
Tom Brady has been looking a little down since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, whom he was married to for 13 years. The Brazilian model, who had two biological kids with Brady, shockingly filed to end their long-running union in 2022. The internet had theorized that Bündchen divorced Brady when he ignored her ultimatum over his NFL career, with Brady's retirement lasting mere weeks before he returned to the game. In actuality, they just grew apart, according to her divorce announcement.
Brady has since re-retired after spending one final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has transitioned into a career as a sports analyst. Meanwhile, Bündchen has had a baby with Joaquim Valente, and the couple's happiness makes Brady's solitude seem somewhat sad.
Unfortunately, Brady hasn't been looking too hot in the latter part of 2025. When the former NFL star took to Instagram to celebrate his and his family's Thanksgiving trip to the University of Michigan, where he went to school, he looked somewhat glum in certain pictures — particularly in one shot (above) where he posed with his daughter on the school's football field. Although he was smiling, he didn't look particularly happy.
Perhaps Brady was thinking about parenting in general. His demeanor had fans remembering a 2022 interview in which Brady somberly reflected on his own father. "When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me. And I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me," Brady said in the interview (via The Daily Mail). "I want them to experience great success in whatever they do," the former quarterback said of his children, adding, "but there's a torment about me that I don't wish upon them."
Tom Brady has been dealing with health issues
Weeks before Tom Brady's Thanksgiving post, he opened up about being "under the weather" in a newsletter to his fans. He revealed that his busy life, which requires balancing his career with his role as a father, had impacted his health. "We're more than a third of the way through the NFL season now. School is in full swing for the kids," he wrote in October 2025 (via The Blast). Brady explained how many things had been on his plate recently, from his expanding franchise of CardVault stores to what he described as "the regular duties I have as a dad, a son, a business partner, an investor, and an owner."
Brady's stacked schedule and single life may have had him missing the glory days, back when Brady did what he does best, considering he opined in December 2025 about coming out of retirement (again). While appearing on "The Herd," Brady, who was born in August 1977, was asked if he could lead another winning NFL team. "Yes, I certainly could," Brady said (via Fox Sports). "I think the answer for me would be yes."
That being said, Brady can only speak hypothetically, as he can't actually return to the league he played in for over 20 years. "I'm not allowed to anymore because I'm a minority owner of the Raiders, so I can't unretire," he explained on "The Herd." While Brady's recent comments weren't nearly as shocking as Gisele Bündchen's baby news when she announced her pregnancy, it's still caused quite a stir in the sports world, which would love to see Brady return to his former glory. It might make his smile more genuine, too.