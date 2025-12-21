We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This article contains references to sexual and child abuse.

The 1970s were an amazing decade for music, with songs from that era standing the test of time to remain embedded in the fabric of public consciousness, five-plus decades later. From the string of hits to emerge from Fleetwood Mac's iconic "Rumours" album to David Bowie's multiple reinventions and so much more, the '70s proved — in retrospect — to be the decade that has just kept on giving.

And while that was true of those and other legendary artists whose music provided the soundtrack to the '70s, it was also the case for musicians who made it big momentarily, landing that all-important hit at the top of the charts before fading into obscurity. These one-hit wonders ran the gamut, from rock to soul to disco to all points in between, all sharing one key attribute: a second hit never did materialize on the back of that one enormous blockbuster.

If you have you ever wondered what happened to these singers who gave us such iconic hits and then seemingly vanished from the Billboard charts — and how their appearance may have changed since then — read on to discover what these '70s one-hit wonders look like today.