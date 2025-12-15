HGTV's Mike Holmes Suffers The Tragic Loss Of Co-Star Frank Cozzolino
HGTV star Mike Holmes is mourning the tragic loss of his co-star and friend, Frank Cozzolino. Holmes announced the tragic news about Cozzolino, who starred with him on their since-concluded show, "Holmes on Holmes," on December 5. "I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino," Holmes wrote on Instagram. Highlighting Cozzolino's ability to use humor to diffuse stressful working situations, he added, "Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That's just who he was." Holmes also underlined Cozzolino's commitment to their profession. "Frank wasn't just good at what he did — he really cared," he continued. "He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped."
Holmes also highlighted his former co-star's generous nature in a touching video posted to YouTube on December 9. In the video, titled "Frank Cozzolino- You Will Be Missed," Holmes walked viewers through his first meeting with Cozzolino, revealing that his charitable nature was there from the start. "Approximately twenty five years ago, on the very first day of filming 'Holmes On Holmes' ... in walked an electrician," he said. "His name was Frank Cozzolino." He continued, "It was the very first time I met him and he came in to meet me because he wanted so much to help the homeowners that we were about to help. I said to him, 'We don't have the money. Can you help me help these people?' And he said 'yes.'"
Cozzolino died on December 4.
Frank Cozzolino died from lymphoma
Unfortunately, Frank Cozzolino joined the list of celebrities who died in 2025. The beloved HGTV star died of lymphoma, a cancer that takes place within the lymphatic system.
Cozzolino's daughter revealed as much in her heartbreaking Instagram tribute to her father. After detailing the other ailments that Cozzolino had survived, she revealed that he wasn't able to overcome his cancer diagnosis. "There were many post-operation complications, and he conquered each new battle, until he was diagnosed with lymphoma," she wrote. Speaking of his resilient nature, she also revealed that he was determined to beat his diagnosis. "He deliberated and decided that he would push through; he'd beaten the odds up to this point, he thought 'the world isn't getting rid of me this easily.' Although he lost his battle in the late evening of December 4, 2025, my dad pushed the boundaries of what many of his medical team, friends, and family thought possible."
Unfortunately, Cozzolino's cancer diagnosis came after years of him living with liver disease, which required him to get multiple transplants during his last stretch of life. "Frank has gone through hell," Holmes admitted in his YouTube video. "I mean, he's had a liver six years ago. That liver failed. He had to go in and get another liver. It was touch and go, we thought for sure he wasn't going to make it and he came back. And all of a sudden, due to complications, he has passed away, December 4." He continued, "I'm never going to forget Frank. I love him."