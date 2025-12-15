HGTV's Mike Holmes Suffers The Tragic Loss Of Co-Star Frank Cozzolino

HGTV star Mike Holmes is mourning the tragic loss of his co-star and friend, Frank Cozzolino. Holmes announced the tragic news about Cozzolino, who starred with him on their since-concluded show, "Holmes on Holmes," on December 5. "I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino," Holmes wrote on Instagram. Highlighting Cozzolino's ability to use humor to diffuse stressful working situations, he added, "Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter. That's just who he was." Holmes also underlined Cozzolino's commitment to their profession. "Frank wasn't just good at what he did — he really cared," he continued. "He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped."

Holmes also highlighted his former co-star's generous nature in a touching video posted to YouTube on December 9. In the video, titled "Frank Cozzolino- You Will Be Missed," Holmes walked viewers through his first meeting with Cozzolino, revealing that his charitable nature was there from the start. "Approximately twenty five years ago, on the very first day of filming 'Holmes On Holmes' ... in walked an electrician," he said. "His name was Frank Cozzolino." He continued, "It was the very first time I met him and he came in to meet me because he wanted so much to help the homeowners that we were about to help. I said to him, 'We don't have the money. Can you help me help these people?' And he said 'yes.'"

Cozzolino died on December 4.