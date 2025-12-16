Donald Trump's 'Heartless' Rob Reiner Post Has His Biggest Fans Turning On Him

Donald Trump has come under fire for his heartless commentary about the death of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner.

While most public figures and celebrities have reacted to Rob's death with honor and respect, Trump took a different route when addressing the tragedy on Truth Social. After first acknowledging that Rob's death was sad and noting a few of the director's most popular films, the president coldly claimed that he was killed because of Trump derangement syndrome, a title coined by Republicans to describe fierce, outspoken detractors of the divisive politician. "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," wrote Trump.

Rob was an outspoken critic of Trump who never held his tongue when discussing his opinions on the politician. For example, Rob once called Trump out for his inability to run the country. "Donald Trump is the single-most unqualified human-being to ever assume the Presidency of the United States," he shared with Variety in December 2017. "He is mentally unfit. Not only does he not understand how government works, he has no interest in trying to find out how it works." Ultimately, it appears that Rob's derision for him influenced the president's unsympathetic commentary about his death, which is not uncommon for Trump, who has been known to retaliate against his naysayers. What is surprising, however, is the fact that the backlash which has ensued since Trump made his post about Rob and his wife is coming from not only his detractors ... but some of his supporters as well.