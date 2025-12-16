Donald Trump's 'Heartless' Rob Reiner Post Has His Biggest Fans Turning On Him
Donald Trump has come under fire for his heartless commentary about the death of director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner.
While most public figures and celebrities have reacted to Rob's death with honor and respect, Trump took a different route when addressing the tragedy on Truth Social. After first acknowledging that Rob's death was sad and noting a few of the director's most popular films, the president coldly claimed that he was killed because of Trump derangement syndrome, a title coined by Republicans to describe fierce, outspoken detractors of the divisive politician. "He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before," wrote Trump.
Rob was an outspoken critic of Trump who never held his tongue when discussing his opinions on the politician. For example, Rob once called Trump out for his inability to run the country. "Donald Trump is the single-most unqualified human-being to ever assume the Presidency of the United States," he shared with Variety in December 2017. "He is mentally unfit. Not only does he not understand how government works, he has no interest in trying to find out how it works." Ultimately, it appears that Rob's derision for him influenced the president's unsympathetic commentary about his death, which is not uncommon for Trump, who has been known to retaliate against his naysayers. What is surprising, however, is the fact that the backlash which has ensued since Trump made his post about Rob and his wife is coming from not only his detractors ... but some of his supporters as well.
Social media condemns Trump's attack on Rob Reiner and his wife
Donald Trump's divisive commentary regularly garners criticism from his detractors, but it's rare for his supporters to speak up against his behavior, regardless of how controversial. However, it appears as if Trump's comments about the deaths of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were a touch too far for some of them — even if Rob was one of the celebs who can't stand Trump. For example, Trump's Truth Social post is full of comments from his fans calling out his behavior. "Terrible post and I am a big Trump supporter. Take it down!!" commented one user. Meanwhile, a second wrote, "You could have just said RIP. Love you Mr. President, but none of the other stuff was needed. It's very sad that we are living in the world we live in right now." Of course, Trump's comments also garnered backlash from the general public, too, with thousands decrying his behavior online.
Unsurprisingly, the reaction on social media and across the web has done little to impact Trump's thoughts on the matters. While speaking with Fox News about the number of Republicans who had spoken out against his Truth Social post, Trump dug his heels in even more. "Well, I wasn't a fan of his at all. He was a deranged person as far as Trump was concerned," he said. Trump also claimed that Rob was a part of the "Russia hoax," which claims that the country's government has influenced his decisions as president. "He became like a deranged person. Trump derangement syndrome. So I was not a fan of Rob Reiner at all. ... I thought he was very bad for our country."