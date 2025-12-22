The Pioneer Woman's Daughter Paige Grew Up To Be Stunning

On a dull day in 2006, Oklahoma native Ree Drummond started a blog named "Confessions of a Pioneer Woman." At the time, Ree lived with her husband and four children in their 433,000-acre ranch (They eventually had a foster son, Jamar Goff, who joined the family in 2018.) At first, Ree thought the blog would be just another way to pass the time. For someone who even planned to leave Oklahoma before fame, her life took an unexpected turn; she not only became a go-to food blogger with millions of readers but also introduced the world to her adorable family.

Ree's daughter, Paige Drummond, was only 7 when her mom began her online career. When Ree started her cooking show on Food Network, titled "The Pioneer Woman," in 2011, of course, Paige made cameos, and so did the rest of the family. It goes without saying that Ree and Paige share a special bond. The mom of five gushed over Paige in a 2014 blog post, writing (via The Pioneer Woman), "I also love Paige's enthusiasm. She has a lot ... I also love Paige's sweetness ... She has my heart. (But you probably already knew that)."

Many years have passed since Ree started blogging, and there's no doubt that Paige has had an amazing evolution. She's made a ton of friends, picked up an instrument, and married the love of her life. Paige moved out of the family home and continued some of their traditions, all while creating some of her own. Once known to readers as a girl with an eye for photography, Paige is now all grown up.