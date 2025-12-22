The Pioneer Woman's Daughter Paige Grew Up To Be Stunning
On a dull day in 2006, Oklahoma native Ree Drummond started a blog named "Confessions of a Pioneer Woman." At the time, Ree lived with her husband and four children in their 433,000-acre ranch (They eventually had a foster son, Jamar Goff, who joined the family in 2018.) At first, Ree thought the blog would be just another way to pass the time. For someone who even planned to leave Oklahoma before fame, her life took an unexpected turn; she not only became a go-to food blogger with millions of readers but also introduced the world to her adorable family.
Ree's daughter, Paige Drummond, was only 7 when her mom began her online career. When Ree started her cooking show on Food Network, titled "The Pioneer Woman," in 2011, of course, Paige made cameos, and so did the rest of the family. It goes without saying that Ree and Paige share a special bond. The mom of five gushed over Paige in a 2014 blog post, writing (via The Pioneer Woman), "I also love Paige's enthusiasm. She has a lot ... I also love Paige's sweetness ... She has my heart. (But you probably already knew that)."
Many years have passed since Ree started blogging, and there's no doubt that Paige has had an amazing evolution. She's made a ton of friends, picked up an instrument, and married the love of her life. Paige moved out of the family home and continued some of their traditions, all while creating some of her own. Once known to readers as a girl with an eye for photography, Paige is now all grown up.
Paige Drummond found a new creative outlet in playing the ukulele
Growing up, Paige Drummond developed an exceptional ear for music, and her instrument of choice was the ukulele. Ree Drummond shared a video on Facebook in January 2016, which showed a dark room lit by candlelight, as the rhythmic, soft sounds of Paige playing the ukulele filled the room. Ree wrote in her caption, "Our power is out, but I've got a daughter with a ukulele, so everything's gonna be alright." The ever-supportive mom later voiced that she loved listening to Paige play.
Naturally, Paige had other talents and skills, which Ree encouraged. She devoted her time to playing soccer and also poured her creativity into crafting. Paige further developed a great sense of style and became a master baker, as her sister, Alex Drummond, revealed in a chat with The Pioneer Woman. "Paige is better at baking, but I would like to think that I'm better at cooking. I like to make healthy recipes," Alex claimed.
Of course, Paige learned how to bake from the best. Case in point: In a December 2024 Facebook post, Ree shared a video of herself and Paige making cinnamon rolls. The latter was beaming with a smile as she lent a hand in the kitchen, and the final outcome was two batches of delectable treats that the family's pet dogs drooled over.
She built and maintained many friendships throughout the years
Friendship plays a special part in Paige Drummond's life, and over the years, Ree Drummond's fans have clued into Paige's active social life. This was true when Paige and her four best friends had a slumber party on Season 3 of Ree's Food Network show, "The Pioneer Woman." The squad had a good time engaging in fun activities like horseback riding, playing soccer, and, in true "Pioneer Woman" fashion, indulging in good homemade cooking. "My younger daughter has the cutest group of friends," Ree wrote on her blog at the time. "She met them through the soccer team she's been a part of for the past couple of years, and when they come to the ranch, it's nothing but a 24-hour nonstop giggle-and-snack fest."
Paige later made some new friends when she began attending college. In an August 2018 blog post, Ree revealed that Paige got into the same sorority as Mary, the daughter of her lifelong friend, Christy, with whom she had a chance to bond outside of their parents' friendship. The following year, Paige hosted her sorority sisters on the Drummond ranch. Her warm and accommodating co-host, Ree, shared a group photo online, featuring a cameo from their pet dog, and wrote in an Instagram caption, "Paige and her Arkansas friends, Fayettechillin' on the ranch. Walter was honored to be a part of their sorority, if only for a day."
Paige Drummond earned a degree in hospitality management in 2022
Ree Drummond is a devoted parent who made sure all her homeschooled children attended college. Alex Drummond graduated from Texas A&M University in May 2019, and, at the time of writing, her brothers all play college football. Ree's second-oldest child, Paige Drummond, joined the University of Arkansas in 2018. At the time, the boys had not yet started college, and according to Ree, the environment in her home had become more masculine. "It was suddenly, very noticeably, a man cave, where ranching and football were (and still are!) the primary focus," the internet sensation told Cowboys & Indians.
Ree intentionally had to "fight to keep the female strength and energy flowing," but four years later, Paige graduated with a degree in hospitality management. Per usual, Ree took to her blog to share highlights from the big day, including shots of Paige taking to the stage and plenty of family group pictures. Days later, Ree hilariously shared pictures of Paige's brother, Todd Drummond, falling asleep mid-ceremony, which she sarcastically captioned (via Instagram), "We went to Paige's graduation a couple of weeks ago, and Todd found the whole thing absolutely captivating."
Paige may have left the University of Arkansas, but in 2025, she and her girlfriends took a trip back to her alma mater. According to a post shared on The Pioneer Woman, the girls visited their sorority house, had a lovely time snacking on charcuterie boards, and showed support for the Arkansas Razorbacks in a game against the Texas A&M Aggies. Sadly, the Razorbacks lost 42-45 to the Aggies.
The internet personality traveled with her family
The Drummond family is not particularly inclined toward travel. In a 2008 interview with Ree Drummond (via The Pioneer Woman), family patriarch Ladd Drummond — famous as the "Marlboro Man" — said, "We'd both rather stay home than travel anywhere," while addressing similarities between himself and his brother, Tim. However, there have been exceptions, and Vail, Colorado, appears to be a favorite vacation destination.
In July 2015, the Drummonds embarked on a trip to the Centennial State, right before the eldest of the Drummond children, Alex Drummond, moved away for college. It wasn't so much a laid-back trip since the family had several activities lined up, including hiking, biking, and white-water rafting. Similarly, Paige Drummond shared a picture of herself hitting the slopes in the Colorado mountains on Instagram in 2021. "Play time! Good to be back," the internet sensation wrote.
The Drummonds enjoyed another fun getaway in Colorado in January 2024, during which they were joined by Paige's soon-to-be fiancé, David Andersen, and her best friend, Anna Koch. As is customary, Ree chronicled the good time they had in Vail in a blog post. She also teased Paige's relationship with Andersen, writing, "Okay. I buried the lede. This is David. He's Paige's 'friend.' Not her friend, mind you. Her 'friend.'"
She began dating David Andersen and got engaged
The love story between Paige Drummond and David Andersen began at college. Andersen attended Oklahoma State University, a long-term football rival of the University of Arkansas. At the time, the couple ran in the same circles, but didn't become an item until a year after Paige graduated. According to Paige, they "had a bunch of little hangouts" before Andersen was ready to make things official (via The Pioneer Woman).
Paige and Andersen finally became Instagram official in November 2023. A delighted Andersen took the platform to share pictures of themselves at Oklahoma State University, and the following year, he went down on one knee and popped the big question. The pictures? Gorgeous shots of Paige saying "Yes" against a scenic, green backdrop. "I get to marry the love of my life! How is this real??" An excited Paige wrote on Instagram. "God's greatest gift to me and my person forever. I love you, David Andersen! I can't wait to be your wife!!!"
Not one to miss out on marking a life-changing milestone, Ree Drummond took to her blog to reveal that the engagement was a surprise affair that had everyone but Paige on board. What Paige thought would be a night out dining with friends turned out to be a jaw-dropping moment, with Paige's family "hiding out in our cars on a side street" (via The Pioneer Woman). The day ended with a big party that had everyone in attendance, including Paige's grandparents.
Paige Drummond quit her corporate job and began working at the family ranch
Following her graduation, Paige Drummond landed a job at a management consulting firm in Dallas, Texas. As an associate consultant at Sendero, which was co-founded by entrepreneur Bret Farrar in 2004, Paige had a range of responsibilities, including research, compiling reports, and data collection. Unfortunately, Paige left the company after working for a little over one year, and, according to a post shared on The Pioneer Woman, her exit was due to the fact that she couldn't stand being in an office all day.
Needless to say, Paige returned to work at the Drummond family ranch, and she was pretty much a natural since she had grown up accustomed to the work. She would ensure the horses were fed early in the morning, help with administering vaccines, and brand the calves. "She can really hold her own with the cowboys," Ree Drummond opined (via The Pioneer Woman). "She's not learning it for the first time. She grew up doing this."
Paige was the first of her siblings to come back and work on the ranch full-time. She also challenged gender roles by being the only working woman amongst a group of men. As you can imagine, Paige's dad, Ladd Drummond, was glad to have her around. "Having the kids back, to me, that's what it's all about. If the kids weren't going to come back and be a part of the ranch, you know, I would seriously reconsider doing as much as we do," Ladd said (via YouTube).
Paige Drummond became a first-time aunt
Paige Drummond's sister, Alex Drummond, married Mauricio Scott in a dreamy wedding in May 2021. As Ree Drummond documented the planning, she revealed that she was worried about the little details. Thankfully, the nuptials turned out beautiful, and nearly three years later, the lovebirds learned that they had a bun in the oven. The couple's bundle of joy, Sofia Marie, finally arrived in December 2024, much to everyone's delight.
Naturally, Paige took her role as a first-time aunt very seriously and was pictured on babysitting duty many times. In a string of photos shared by Ree on Instagram, Paige was seen snuggled up on a couch with Marie; the duo appeared to be gazing at the former's phone. Similarly, another shot showed the proud aunt posing on an armchair with the baby wrapped around her arms.
And when it was time for Paige and David Andersen to say, "I do," Marie commanded the spotlight in many ways. She walked down the aisle as a bonus flower girl in the company of her dad, Scott. The little one looked gorgeous in a tiny white dress with lacy ends, which was gracefully paired with an elastic headband with a floral ornament. Ree shared a cute photo of Paige planting a kiss on her niece, which she captioned (via The Pioneer Woman), "Paige and Sofia already have the sweetest relationship. She was at the bottom of our stairs, ready to greet her favorite aunt!"
Paige Drummond and David Andersen had a colourful wedding at the Drummond ranch
Months after they got engaged, Paige Drummond and David Andersen finally walked down the aisle. The couple chose a special venue — the Drummond family ranch — which happens to be where Paige's sister, Alex Drummond, and her husband, Mauricio Scott, tied the knot. "I couldn't see it happening anywhere else," Paige told The Pioneer Woman. "It's truly one of the prettiest places, and it's so close to my heart."
When it comes to decor, the couple kept things simple by exchanging their vows in front of a large cross that was enveloped in trailing flowers. Their reception venue was a wide metal-glass structure that allowed a continuous flow of natural light, and, as expected, Paige's love for chic pink blossoms was on full display. The setting featured several tables with rustic chairs and flower-and-candle arrangements, baby blue couches along the edges, and one long central table highlighted by a massive pink flower arrangement.
Paige dazzled in a strapless white gown, featuring a bodice, a dropping waistline that paid tribute to her mom's 1996 gown, and a voluminous layered bottom. The couple took dreamy pictures against the backdrop of the ranch and had an equally fun night of dancing, as seen in a picture of the two swaying together while sharing a tender kiss. A satisfied bride, Paige, posted the picturesque moments on Instagram with the caption, "The best day of my life. I love you, husband!!!"
Paige moved back to Dallas and has a great community
Paige Drummond and David Andersen had a long-distance relationship while the former was working at the ranch. After they tied the knot, the couple settled in Dallas, Texas, a move that made for a great choice since Andersen is based in the city as a commercial construction manager. Moving to Dallas was also the best decision because the Andersens are close to family; Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott only live 15 minutes away, as Alex disclosed in a September 2025 Instagram Q&A.
"Paige loves to come see Sofia," Alex told her audience (via The Pioneer Woman). Of course, the Mauricios and the Andersens also enjoy visits from matriarch Ree Drummond, whose transformation over the years has been stunning. In a Facebook post Ree shared in August 2025, Paige and Andersen were seen happily playing with their niece, Sofia Marie. "I got to babysit Sofia in Dallas all weekend (!!), and we dropped by Aunt Paige and Uncle David's house for a visit," Ree wrote. "These are definitely the days!"
Even though Paige is now miles away from home, it is probable that she will still end up at the ranch, as she revealed in an essay on The Pioneer Woman. When she and Andersen finally make the move, they will be welcomed with open arms. "If one or more of them love it and want to come back to the ranch, I want them to have the opportunity to," Ladd Drummond expressed in his 2008 chat with Ree.
Paige and Ree Drummond still have a wonderful mother-daughter relationship
Paige Drummond may live far from the Drummond family ranch, but distance hasn't come between her relationship with her mom, Ree Drummond. Ree may not always be around to take pictures of Paige's Halloween costumes, but they still stay in touch privately and in public. The pair had a joint live interview on Instagram in November 2025, during which the duo's fans learned that, unlike Ree, Paige prefers to put her Christmas tree up before Thanksgiving.
Paige and Alex Drummond's help also came in handy when Ree decided to start a clothing line. "I tell you what, daughters are so great," Ree told People. "I have found as they've become adults and began lives of their own, that I can really lean on them to get their take on things, whether it's colors or prints and patterns." Business aside, Paige also honors her family by carrying on some of their cherished traditions. Case in point: As she geared up to celebrate her first Christmas as a married woman, she treated friends to "cinnamon roll day."
The Drummond family is known for their famous cinnamon roll recipe with maple-coffee frosting, which happens to be the brainchild of Ree's mother, Gerre. Paige took to her Instagram Stories to showcase a picture of a large sheet of dough with cinnamon dust, shots of rolled dough baking in the oven, and a photo of the final product: golden cinnamon spirals with rich glaze. "My grandma's recipe! Such a fun tradition around the holidays!" an excited Paige wrote (via The Pioneer Woman).