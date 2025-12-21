Jenna Bush Hager's Inappropriate Lace Outfit On TODAY Will Always Haunt Her
Jenna Bush Hager's lacy black dress is one of her most infamous fashion fails. Of course, the fashion transformation of Hager, who's been on "Today" since 2009, has been full of interesting choices over the years. And while she's sometimes enjoyed some rather fashionable moments, some of her looks failed to pack a punch. Take the aforementioned dress Hager wore while co-hosting "Jenna & Friends" with singer Ciara in January. The loose-fitting dress featured spaghetti straps, a flared-out skirt, and a thick, translucent hemline, which put Hager's legs on display. However, the look, which wasn't particularly flattering, fell flat underneath the studio's lights. Paired with the fact that Ciara was dressed in a chic, oversized pantsuit, Hager looked extra awkward.
With that said, fashion, much like entertainment, is subjective. So, while the look may not be one of our favorites, the TV journalist obviously liked it enough to pick it out for herself and wear it for the million-plus viewers who tune into her show each day. We probably would've liked it more had Hager donned the lacy number at a wedding or other social event. In any case, the dress is sold online. But it's not exactly cheap. Dubbed the Sea Noa Lace-Paneled Satin Midi Dress, the garment is sold by Moda Operandi and retails for $495. Unfortunately for those who have taken a liking to the look, it's currently out of stock as of this writing, but that doesn't mean it won't be available in the future.
Jenna Bush Hager styles herself
Jenna Bush Hager's dressing habits don't always translate onscreen, but we don't think she minds. Hager's transformation has more than proven that she isn't dressing to impress the masses. The beloved daytime host wears things that satisfy her personal style — and she does so without a stylist's input! "It's hilarious because sometimes people will say, 'Fire your stylists,'" Hager shared with In Style in February 2024. "I think people think because we work on television that I have a stylist and I have to say, 'I would be firing myself.' Or if they're like ... 'Can you send us where you got it from? Can you ask your stylist?'"
Unsurprisingly, Hager's fashion choices have sometimes garnered lighthearted chiding from her co-workers. In February 2025, Hager shared an experience about a little hazing she received after she wore an outfit with an elaborate pattern. "Earlier, all the boys on the show said I look like a pack of cards," she shared during "Jenna & Friends" (via Decider). One crew member even burst out into laughter over her 'fit. "I heard Sean just laugh hysterically." Hager also likened the teasing to "harassment." However, she was clearly joking and took the jokes in good spirits. "They just like to make fun of me," she said.