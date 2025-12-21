Jenna Bush Hager's Inappropriate Lace Outfit On TODAY Will Always Haunt Her

Jenna Bush Hager's lacy black dress is one of her most infamous fashion fails. Of course, the fashion transformation of Hager, who's been on "Today" since 2009, has been full of interesting choices over the years. And while she's sometimes enjoyed some rather fashionable moments, some of her looks failed to pack a punch. Take the aforementioned dress Hager wore while co-hosting "Jenna & Friends" with singer Ciara in January. The loose-fitting dress featured spaghetti straps, a flared-out skirt, and a thick, translucent hemline, which put Hager's legs on display. However, the look, which wasn't particularly flattering, fell flat underneath the studio's lights. Paired with the fact that Ciara was dressed in a chic, oversized pantsuit, Hager looked extra awkward.

With that said, fashion, much like entertainment, is subjective. So, while the look may not be one of our favorites, the TV journalist obviously liked it enough to pick it out for herself and wear it for the million-plus viewers who tune into her show each day. We probably would've liked it more had Hager donned the lacy number at a wedding or other social event. In any case, the dress is sold online. But it's not exactly cheap. Dubbed the Sea Noa Lace-Paneled Satin Midi Dress, the garment is sold by Moda Operandi and retails for $495. Unfortunately for those who have taken a liking to the look, it's currently out of stock as of this writing, but that doesn't mean it won't be available in the future.