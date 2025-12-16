Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets The Brunt Of Ex-Fiancé Don Jr.'s Quickie New Engagement

Bettina Anderson tried to soft launch her romance with Donald Trump Jr. in December 2024, and now, just one year later, the pair have announced their engagement. On December 15, Laura Loomer posted a video from a White House holiday celebration to X, formerly Twitter, where Donald Trump told the crowd that his son was tying the knot. Both Anderson and Don Jr. addressed their pending nuptials, with the formal model going out of her way to ingratiate herself with her future in-laws by praising Donald and Melania Trump for putting on the shindig. The news of the engagement to Anderson comes just a year after Don Jr. officially ended his very long engagement to Kimberly Guilfoyle.

BREAKING NEWS: President Trump just announced at the White House that his son @DonaldJTrumpJr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson are getting married! They just got engaged. Congratulations to them both. pic.twitter.com/psb38nTGla — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 16, 2025

In the comment section of the video posted by Loomer, the engagement was overshadowed by people either mocking Guilfoyle or discussing why Don Jr. had broken up with Guilfoyle. "[Anderson]'s just fine being a trophy wife. Kimberly had her own career and own mind," one person wrote on X. At the time of their breakup in December 2024, it was rumored that Guilfoyle was too power-hungry for Don Jr., and that her hard-partying lifestyle became a point of contention for the couple.

"The Florida socialite did in a year what Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't do in eight," another person replied on X. In fact, Don Jr.'s engagement to Anderson came so quickly that several users were unaware that he had even parted ways with Guilfoyle. "[W]hen did things end with Kimberly? Who is this woman?" one asked on X. "When she was shipped to Greece," another cheekily replied, referring to Guilfoyle's appointment as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. Don Jr.'s new engagement may have seemed sudden, but he had been dating Anderson longer than most people realized.