Country Stars Who Have A 'Mar-A-Lago Face' In The Making

They've gone country — the Palm Beach plastic surgeons, that is. In the midst of Donald Trump's 2.0 presidency, many country singers are going for an all-new MAGA aesthetic and ordering up the Mar-a-Lago face special. You know the one — overfilled cheeks, wide open eyes, chiseled jawlines, a barely-there nose, and a mouth full of big ol' blindingly white teeth. She's a beaut, Clark.

Long gone are the days when it was just Alina Habba, Kristi Noem, Karoline Leavitt, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Pam Bondi facing off for the most cosmetic work, partaking in the trend and shapeshifting their faces into MAGA trend oblivion. Now, many country stars are hopping on the bandwagon, too. Think: Palm Beach meets Nashville. From Keith Urban to Carrie Underwood to Shania Twain and even Bailey Zimmerman, it appears that even country music's most beloved aren't immune to succumbing to the pressure of ever-evolving beauty standards. Let's discuss, shall we?