Country Stars Who Have A 'Mar-A-Lago Face' In The Making
They've gone country — the Palm Beach plastic surgeons, that is. In the midst of Donald Trump's 2.0 presidency, many country singers are going for an all-new MAGA aesthetic and ordering up the Mar-a-Lago face special. You know the one — overfilled cheeks, wide open eyes, chiseled jawlines, a barely-there nose, and a mouth full of big ol' blindingly white teeth. She's a beaut, Clark.
Long gone are the days when it was just Alina Habba, Kristi Noem, Karoline Leavitt, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Pam Bondi facing off for the most cosmetic work, partaking in the trend and shapeshifting their faces into MAGA trend oblivion. Now, many country stars are hopping on the bandwagon, too. Think: Palm Beach meets Nashville. From Keith Urban to Carrie Underwood to Shania Twain and even Bailey Zimmerman, it appears that even country music's most beloved aren't immune to succumbing to the pressure of ever-evolving beauty standards. Let's discuss, shall we?
Keith Urban got a tune up
Baby, blue ain't your color — and a Mar-a-Lago face doesn't suit you either! In May, Keith Urban made headlines when he turned up at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards sporting a seemingly brand-new face, stretched and filled to the hilt. Perhaps he was already plotting his split with Nicole Kidman? The world may never know. Unfortunately, Urban's connection to the MAGA world doesn't end at his preferred new aesthetic. In November 2025, his shocking Mar-a-Lago gig soured his already sinking reputation. Go ahead and add that one to the list of sketchy things everyone ignores about Urban.
Carrie Underwood's face raised eyebrows while fundraising for a good cause
Cry pretty? On December 12, 2025, while raising funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Carrie Underwood debuted a brand-new, and nearly unrecognizable Mar-a-Lago style face on Instagram. "Every child deserves hope," she shared in the caption of the post while sporting one of the non-profit organization's T-shirts for sale. Unfortunately, those in the comments section were less hopeful about Underwood's new frozen (and some might even say botched) mug. "Omg she does not look like herself! Why!! She was beautiful before!" one dismayed user wrote. Meanwhile, another quipped, "I thought it was Mandy Moore at first," along with the crying laughing emoji.
Bailey Zimmerman, say 'Cheese!'
New teeth, who dis? Everyone knows that the full Mar-a-Lago face includes the teeth — the whiter, bigger, and more bogus-looking, the better! Case in point: Bailey Zimmerman. On November 19, 2025, the country music singer and songwriter strutted on the CMAs red carpet, flashing a brand new set of pearly whites. Zimmerman first debuted his new chompers, aka veneers, on Instagram in October. "I finally have the smile I've always dreamed of," he gushed in the revelatory post. "Everybody gonna catch me cheesin' 24/7 now."
Man, Shania Twain feels like Mar-a-Lago
Shania Twain shocked concertgoers in May 2024 at her Come On Over Las Vegas residency when she appeared on stage with a noticeably fuller and more taut face. Over the years, the country singer has been adamant that she doesn't get any work done, but her very own rendition of the Mar-a-Lago face that showed up in Vegas told a very different story. "You were a beautiful woman, why mess with perfection?? You don't even look like Shania Twain anymore," one Instagram user penned in the comments section of Twain's post commemorating the residency. Maybe what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas?