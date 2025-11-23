Keith Urban's Shock Mar-A-Lago Gig Has Soured His Sinking Reputation Even More [PUBLISH ON NICKI]

Keith Urban's life of late has resembled one of the country songs that made him famous. It all began with his very public split from Nicole Kidman after 19 years of marriage and two children. The news was a surprise to begin with, but adding to the shock factor were the rumors that Urban might already be seeing another woman. Yet it was another move weeks later that fans are regarding as an even bigger betrayal. Urban accepted an invite to perform at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, where the president prefers to spend his time when he's not at the White House. The luxury resort was the setting for a November 15, 2025, holiday dinner for Pratt Industries, a major manufacturer helmed by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt. An estimated 600 invitees gathered to dine on fancy grub and mingle with guests including actor and tanning pro George Hamilton (who, we have to say, looks amazing at 86).

To be fair, Urban has never expressed any outright support for the president or the MAGA movement, unlike fellow country artists Jason Aldean and John Rich. On the other hand, he's also not one of the musicians who can't stand Trump and have banned him from using their music at his rallies and other public appearances. Even if Urban isn't on board with the administration's policies, it's clear he has no problem performing for a divisive politician if the price is right — yet he may have paid a bigger price, as fans voiced their disappointment with Urban's appearance in Palm Beach.