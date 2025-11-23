Keith Urban's Shock Mar-A-Lago Gig Has Soured His Sinking Reputation Even More [PUBLISH ON NICKI]
Keith Urban's life of late has resembled one of the country songs that made him famous. It all began with his very public split from Nicole Kidman after 19 years of marriage and two children. The news was a surprise to begin with, but adding to the shock factor were the rumors that Urban might already be seeing another woman. Yet it was another move weeks later that fans are regarding as an even bigger betrayal. Urban accepted an invite to perform at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, where the president prefers to spend his time when he's not at the White House. The luxury resort was the setting for a November 15, 2025, holiday dinner for Pratt Industries, a major manufacturer helmed by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt. An estimated 600 invitees gathered to dine on fancy grub and mingle with guests including actor and tanning pro George Hamilton (who, we have to say, looks amazing at 86).
To be fair, Urban has never expressed any outright support for the president or the MAGA movement, unlike fellow country artists Jason Aldean and John Rich. On the other hand, he's also not one of the musicians who can't stand Trump and have banned him from using their music at his rallies and other public appearances. Even if Urban isn't on board with the administration's policies, it's clear he has no problem performing for a divisive politician if the price is right — yet he may have paid a bigger price, as fans voiced their disappointment with Urban's appearance in Palm Beach.
Urban's choice of music and venue lost him fans
Keith Urban got plenty of online razzing when an Instagram post from Florida Realtor Tali Israel showed him jamming at a luxe Mar-a-Lago event. One former fan bluntly declared, "Keith is dead to me." Another cried, "Oh Keith nooooo!! I'm sickened by this." Others went on to applaud Nicole Kidman for divorcing the "Somebody Like You" hitmaker, and some slammed the entire event as being distastefully excessive at a time when average families are struggling to get by.
It's worth noting that when Urban played at the same bash at Mar-a-Lago in 2024, there was far less outcry. But in addition to occurring so close to the divorce announcement, Urban's choice of music was also questionable. Fans felt his rendition of Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club," an ode to queer freedom of expression, was tone-deaf for a crowd of conservative listeners. They even took the time to post comments on different Instagram feeds featuring Urban, such as a clip from CBS's "The Road" shared by fellow country star Blake Shelton. A follower wrote, "It's bad enough that an artist I've loved and respected for the last 20+ years played [at Mar-a-Lago], but to cover a Chappell Roan song? It's a slap in the face to your LGBTQ+ fans like me. Mistakenly, I thought you believed in human rights."
Urban's surprise appearance at the 2025 CMA Awards as part of the star-studded opener with Lainey Wilson should have been a welcome comeback; It was his first stage performance since the announcement of his split from Kidman. Coming just four days after the Trump concert, however, it just felt like an attempt to distract from the controversy.