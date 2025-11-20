Nicole Kidman Is On Everyone's Lips After Keith Urban's Dusty 2025 CMA Performance

Well, at least he wasn't one of the fashion disasters at the 2025 CMA Awards, but Keith Urban's appearance at the famed country music event wasn't a smash hit, either. The "Somebody Like You" musician made his first onstage appearance since his split from Nicole Kidman in September 2025. In retrospect, the red flags in Urban and Kidman's marriage seem easy to spot, yet the news still came as a shock to the couple's fans. Urban was an unexpected part of the opening segment with host Lainey Wilson, playing his popular song "Where the Blacktop Ends."

If Urban had hoped his awards-show appearance would be viewed as a triumphant comeback, he must have come away disappointed at the end of the evening. The social media world wasn't interested in critiquing his performance; they were just shocked to see him. "Sure didn't think Keith Urban would show up at the CMAs to be honest," admitted one commenter on X, formerly Twitter. Another was far more blunt: "Booooooo Keith Urban." Other country music fans still mourned the breakup of what had appeared to be a happy celeb marriage, despite rumors that Urban might be having an affair with his guitarist Maggie Baugh. "I need Nicole Kidman to tell us why she left Keith Urban!" a writer demanded.

However, even if Urban's song had been a show-stopper — it wasn't — he would have had a hard time winning over the crowds. Unfortunately for him, this came just days after another gig which was even more controversial.