The 2025 CMAs Were A Total Fashion Disaster

The Country Music Association Awards once again descended upon Nashville, Tennessee, for the 59th anniversary of the event, drenching the famous hub of country music in rhinestones and big belt buckles. True to form, many of the talented musicians in attendance went all out, but some stars dressed better than others. Musician and "Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson hosted the November 19 event, looking absolutely fabulous in a teal jumpsuit with an emerald green cape. Wilson herself was nominated for a slew of awards going into the night, alongside Megan Moroney, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs. While most of the aforementioned country stars managed to properly dress for the occasion, the same cannot be said about other nominees (looking at you, Cody Johnson).

While it appears that most of the musicians who unfortunately made the 2024 worst-dressed list for the CMAs learned their lessons, there were still some surprising choices that graced the red carpet. Taking risks with patchwork cutouts didn't pay off for several attendees, and many of the men couldn't seem to find a cohesive point of view in their outfits. From too much going on to 1980s prom styles making a comeback, there were certainly some fashion disasters at the 2025 CMAs.