The 2025 CMAs Were A Total Fashion Disaster
The Country Music Association Awards once again descended upon Nashville, Tennessee, for the 59th anniversary of the event, drenching the famous hub of country music in rhinestones and big belt buckles. True to form, many of the talented musicians in attendance went all out, but some stars dressed better than others. Musician and "Yellowstone" star Lainey Wilson hosted the November 19 event, looking absolutely fabulous in a teal jumpsuit with an emerald green cape. Wilson herself was nominated for a slew of awards going into the night, alongside Megan Moroney, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs. While most of the aforementioned country stars managed to properly dress for the occasion, the same cannot be said about other nominees (looking at you, Cody Johnson).
While it appears that most of the musicians who unfortunately made the 2024 worst-dressed list for the CMAs learned their lessons, there were still some surprising choices that graced the red carpet. Taking risks with patchwork cutouts didn't pay off for several attendees, and many of the men couldn't seem to find a cohesive point of view in their outfits. From too much going on to 1980s prom styles making a comeback, there were certainly some fashion disasters at the 2025 CMAs.
LeAnn Rimes wore a dusty prom dress
Though LeAnn Rimes might be living the good life today, the same cannot be said for her sense of style here. While there could be an argument that her dress was going for dreamy, it ended up looking more dusty with the sad, beige, gauzy fabric ultimately hanging a bit heavy. The top of her dress with the V-waist and rosettes also came off a bit dated, ultimately looking like a prom dress from the 80s. Had it been a more updated color, the look could have really been a hit.
Haley Kalil channeled sparkly Dr. Seuss
Though she might be known for her social media influencer status and stunning good looks, Haley Kalil fumbled with this dress. The sparkles are cute, but the two-toned swirls feel like a bad ripoff from the 1970s — torn between disco and Dr. Seuss. Though the former Sports Illustrated model is doing her best to show off how much fun she's having after her 2022 divorce from Minnesota Viking Matt Kalil, this look here feels more confused than confident.
MacKenzie Porter channelled her inner Frankenstein
Unlike the time she was upstaged on the 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet, Canadian country singer MacKenzie Porter certainly made a splash at the 2025 CMAs. Similar to Haley Kalil, her dress was a mishmash of silvers and whites and feathers. The patchwork pieces of glossy silvers in different tones were chaotic, to say the least, but throwing in bits of sheer and pops of feathery glam was just too much at the end of the day. The whole look ended up feeling like something Victor Frankenstein would have created for his creature.
Ben Johnson and Lauren Conklin were a mismatched mess
"One Of Them Girls" singer and songwriter Ben Johnson stepped out to the 2025 CMAs with wife Lauren Conklin, all smiles and confidence. However, the looks they ended up serving were questionable. For starters, the denim on denim was giving one of the cringiest moments in pop star history — the matching looks Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears rocked at the 2001 American Music Awards. While Conklin can be forgiven, as her denim looks expensive and the color complements her skin tone, what Johnson did with the random brown patchwork and light denim feels unforgivable.
Ne-Yo and the case of doing too many things
Should you be wondering whatever happened to hip hop star Ne-Yo, the musician-turned-actor has been popping up in unexpected places. While it's always nice to see him on the red carpet, the look he chose for the evening was a bit all over the place. The cowboy hat, sunglasses, and belt buckle felt on brand for the event, but the same cannot be said for the rest of it. His leather pants look a bit cheap, the long fuzzy jacket doesn't match the vibe of the boots, and the shirt looks like a plain crewneck. All in all, a jumble.
Cody Johnson couldn't pick a lane
Though country superstar Cody Johnson might be worth quite a bit of cash, his look for the 2025 CMAs was rough. The suede boots certainly appear quality, but the sage green color doesn't match any other part of his outfit. His denim looks high-end as well, but even for a country awards show, denim on the red carpet feels wrong. The light blue button-down and cream jacket also feel out of place, as there's nothing tethering them to the rest of his outfit.
Laci Kaye Booth got lost in Moulin Rouge cosplay
"American Idol" alum Laci Kaye Booth made quite the splash in her maroon outfit. Similar to how LeAnn Rimes felt stuck in the '80s, so too did Booth. However, where Rimes was more reserved, Booth pushed boundaries with her lacy sheer mess (she hopefully knows she doesn't have to incorporate her name into her outfit). The leg warmers stuck in her shoes and the Madonna-inspired gloves are ultimately just a bit too much, thought taking a risk is always appreciated.