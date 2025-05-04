The Time Kimberly Guilfoyle & Pam Bondi Faced Off For Most Cosmetic Work

In 2024, screenwriter Paul Rudnick shared a post on X that read, "Trump is nominating Kimberly Guilfoyle for Surgeon General, because 'She's had the most surgery.'" But a new contender entered the arena when Pam Bondi, another GOP VIP who can't escape plastic surgery rumors, joined Donald Trump's administration as his attorney general.

Guilfoyle, meanwhile, got no gig with "general" in the title and had to settle for being named Ambassador to Greece after she plummeted several slots down in the MAGA hierarchy by getting dumped by Donald Trump Jr. After suffering that humiliation, she put on a brave face and was still able to mirror Bondi's wide, slightly downturned smile when the two women were photographed together in February 2025.

When Bondi and Guilfoyle exchanged pleasantries at Kash Patel's swearing-in as FBI director, it became evident that the two women had similar profiles. Photos and videos of Guilfoyle often fuel speculation that she's had plastic surgery, and in a 2024 Instagram Reel, board-certified plastic surgeon ⁣Dr. Gary Motykie suggested that the gentle downward slope of Guilfoyle's neck could have been the result of a facelift. "I do see a little bit of pulling below her mid-face and into her cheeks and her lower face," he said. Another plastic surgeon, Dr. Norman Rowe, told the Daily Mail he believes Bondi had the same procedure, or possibly a neck lift. Both surgeons pointed out that the women had lost weight, which can create sagging skin on the face and neck. Of Bondi, Rowe said, "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before. I don't think that is diet — that is surgery."

