The Time Kimberly Guilfoyle & Pam Bondi Faced Off For Most Cosmetic Work
In 2024, screenwriter Paul Rudnick shared a post on X that read, "Trump is nominating Kimberly Guilfoyle for Surgeon General, because 'She's had the most surgery.'" But a new contender entered the arena when Pam Bondi, another GOP VIP who can't escape plastic surgery rumors, joined Donald Trump's administration as his attorney general.
Guilfoyle, meanwhile, got no gig with "general" in the title and had to settle for being named Ambassador to Greece after she plummeted several slots down in the MAGA hierarchy by getting dumped by Donald Trump Jr. After suffering that humiliation, she put on a brave face and was still able to mirror Bondi's wide, slightly downturned smile when the two women were photographed together in February 2025.
When Bondi and Guilfoyle exchanged pleasantries at Kash Patel's swearing-in as FBI director, it became evident that the two women had similar profiles. Photos and videos of Guilfoyle often fuel speculation that she's had plastic surgery, and in a 2024 Instagram Reel, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie suggested that the gentle downward slope of Guilfoyle's neck could have been the result of a facelift. "I do see a little bit of pulling below her mid-face and into her cheeks and her lower face," he said. Another plastic surgeon, Dr. Norman Rowe, told the Daily Mail he believes Bondi had the same procedure, or possibly a neck lift. Both surgeons pointed out that the women had lost weight, which can create sagging skin on the face and neck. Of Bondi, Rowe said, "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before. I don't think that is diet — that is surgery."
No 'Mar-a-Lago face' is complete without MAGA makeup
So many of Donald Trump's high-profile female supporters have undergone noticeable physical transformations that critics have coined a term for their larger lips, smoother foreheads, and puffier cheeks: "Mar-a-Lago face." As of this writing, neither Kimberly Guilfoyle nor Pam Bondi has confirmed whether they've had any work done to fit in with the crowd of lifted, filled, and frozen faces at Trump's beach club. However, it's obvious they're using cosmetics to achieve that pageant queen aesthetic that has also been adopted by Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who regularly cakes on loads of makeup, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who even went full glam for an immigration raid.
At Kash Patel's swearing-in, Guilfoyle was sporting her usual overdone beauty look: eyeliner as dark and thick as coal tar, heavy matte foundation, enough overly bright blush for five faces, and oversized strip lashes that shaded her eyes — they looked like upside-down awnings from a strip mall café. Bondi didn't go nearly as overboard with her eye makeup, but her lashes were long and curled, and she hid her falsie glue with a wide swipe of black eyeliner. She also added bright pops of pink to her lips and cheeks.
While Bondi's beauty look wasn't half bad here, she's been savaged on social media for placing such a heavy focus on looking camera-ready. Some critics have even suggested that vanity is keeping her from doing her job. "Can we ban Pam Bondi from going on Fox News so she has to actually go to work instead of hair and makeup?" one person wrote on X. "What has Pam Bondi done in 7 weeks besides cake on makeup and take photos ops?" read another post. At least she's getting noticed.