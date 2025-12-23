Jelly Roll Is Nearly Unrecognizable In His 2011 Mug Shot

Jelly Roll, who has gone through a remarkable transformation, is completely unrecognizable in his 2011 mugshot. The "Save Me" singer has a long history of run-ins with the law, which started when he was a teenager. Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, opened up on Joe Rogan's podcast about some of his criminal offenses and the way his felon status has impacted his life through the years. "I spent most of my ... from 14 until 25 in jail," he said. "At 16 I was charged as an adult ... it was a heinous crime, admittedly. Robbed a couple of guys for some weed ... it was an armed robbery."

Jelly Roll says lifelong gun ban as a felon should have 'path to redemption,' wants his right to hunt back https://t.co/Vbr3tP6RxF pic.twitter.com/XZesx44rXM — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2025

Jelly Roll's felony status has prevented him from obtaining life insurance or traveling to certain foreign countries. However, the singer has obviously come a long way, and his 2011 mugshot is proof of that. He looked remarkably different in his pre-celebrity mugshot, and it's not just because Jelly Roll has dropped a significant amount of weight over the years. Although Jelly Roll was much heavier in this shot, he was also lacking another recognizable traits his fans have come to associate with him, most notably his face full of tattoos. He was also mostly clean shaven, sporting a short haircut and barely any facial hair.

Jelly Roll's 360 degree pivot away from crime has served him well. He's currently worth $16 million, thanks to his successful music career. Nicki Swift consulted with Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, who explained how others can follow in his footsteps by turning their own lives around.