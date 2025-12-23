Jelly Roll Is Nearly Unrecognizable In His 2011 Mug Shot
Jelly Roll, who has gone through a remarkable transformation, is completely unrecognizable in his 2011 mugshot. The "Save Me" singer has a long history of run-ins with the law, which started when he was a teenager. Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, opened up on Joe Rogan's podcast about some of his criminal offenses and the way his felon status has impacted his life through the years. "I spent most of my ... from 14 until 25 in jail," he said. "At 16 I was charged as an adult ... it was a heinous crime, admittedly. Robbed a couple of guys for some weed ... it was an armed robbery."
Jelly Roll says lifelong gun ban as a felon should have 'path to redemption,' wants his right to hunt back https://t.co/Vbr3tP6RxF pic.twitter.com/XZesx44rXM
— New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2025
Jelly Roll's felony status has prevented him from obtaining life insurance or traveling to certain foreign countries. However, the singer has obviously come a long way, and his 2011 mugshot is proof of that. He looked remarkably different in his pre-celebrity mugshot, and it's not just because Jelly Roll has dropped a significant amount of weight over the years. Although Jelly Roll was much heavier in this shot, he was also lacking another recognizable traits his fans have come to associate with him, most notably his face full of tattoos. He was also mostly clean shaven, sporting a short haircut and barely any facial hair.
Jelly Roll's 360 degree pivot away from crime has served him well. He's currently worth $16 million, thanks to his successful music career. Nicki Swift consulted with Dr. Sanam Hafeez, NYC Neuropsychologist and Director of Comprehend the Mind, who explained how others can follow in his footsteps by turning their own lives around.
How others can turn their own lives around like Jelly Roll
Although Jelly Roll has acknowledged the seriousness of his criminal past, he's always worked hard to get and stay on a better path. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, the first step to following a similar path is introspection. "Turning your life around begins with taking a hard, honest look at where you are and admitting what needs to change," Hafeez told Nicki Swift. "Owning your past choices matters, not so you can feel ashamed, but so you can learn from them and stop repeating the same patterns," she added.
Hafeez also stressed the importance of imparting distance between "people, places, and habits that pull you backward, and instead surround yourself with those who want to see you grow and do better." That point is something that Jelly Roll has also spoken passionately about to Billboard. While acknowledging that he'd always care for his friends from his past, some of whom are still involved in illegal activities, he maintains a healthy distance between them. "They know I love them, but I can't afford to risk being on the phone with you and [it] sounds like I'm involved in something I'm not involved with," he said in June 2023. "I might not talk to you, but I'm still bonding you out," he added.
Finally, Hafeez laid out practical tips for people who need help sticking things out, including visualizing your goals, writing down a game plan, and tracking progress. "When you feel like giving up, remember that today is a new day to create a better future for yourself and take action towards your goals," she concluded.