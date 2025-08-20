Inside Jelly Roll's Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation
Jelly Roll has undergone a stunning weight loss transformation over the past few years — and he can't stop talking about it! In case you didn't know, the "Wild Ones" singer's weight topped out at 550 pounds, but he's since lost nearly half of that. While speaking with People in November 2024, Jelly Roll revealed that a lifelong food addiction was the reason for his excessive weight gain. "The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years," shared the star. "I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."
Exercise, of course, also played a major role in Jelly Roll's weight loss. Back in May 2024, Jelly Roll revealed that he'd just competed in a 5k run for the first time. And though it wasn't easy at the start, he was proud of the progress he'd made. "I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," Jelly Roll shared during an interview with ET. "So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever-it-was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it." He continued, "I feel great, I'm a little tired, it was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it's awesome, man." At the time, the country star had already lost upwards of 70 pounds, and he's since lost about three times that.
Fortunately, he still has enough "squish" to keep his wife happy (for now).
Jelly Roll's wife jokes about his weight loss
Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has been his biggest cheerleader over the years. But there seems to be at least one thing about him that she's not a fan of: losing all of his softness. In Bunnie's August 2025 TikTok video, she and Jelly Roll can be seen gently roughhousing as a way to rib him for dropping all of his pounds. TikTok audio plays in the background. However, it looks like Bunnie, who's also gone through quite the transformation, eventually got the best of the star, who was propped up against a large rock wall. She pretended to hit him over and over again until he joined in on the fun. She captioned the video, "When you have to make sure he's still your squish after all the weight loss."
Given Jelly Roll's enthusiasm for losing weight, it's unclear how much longer he'll be able to hang onto his "squish" for Bunnie to enjoy. After all, Jelly Roll — who's nearly become unrecognizable since losing weight – revealed at one of his Pittsburgh shows that his weight loss had inspired his need for adventure. Yes, really! "I started at 540 pounds I'm 357 pounds this morning, baby," shared the star (via USA Today). "I'm going to lose another 100 pounds and go skydiving with my wife in Sweden, baby."
Somehow, we feel that Bunnie will appreciate the rush of adventure even more!