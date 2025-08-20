Inside Jelly Roll's Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation

Jelly Roll has undergone a stunning weight loss transformation over the past few years — and he can't stop talking about it! In case you didn't know, the "Wild Ones" singer's weight topped out at 550 pounds, but he's since lost nearly half of that. While speaking with People in November 2024, Jelly Roll revealed that a lifelong food addiction was the reason for his excessive weight gain. "The battle was with the food addiction, changing the way I've looked at food for the last 39 years," shared the star. "I've never had a healthy relationship with food, so that was the hard part. But once you get into that discipline and commitment, it's like an avalanche. Once that little snowball started rolling, it was on its way."

Exercise, of course, also played a major role in Jelly Roll's weight loss. Back in May 2024, Jelly Roll revealed that he'd just competed in a 5k run for the first time. And though it wasn't easy at the start, he was proud of the progress he'd made. "I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," Jelly Roll shared during an interview with ET. "So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever-it-was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it." He continued, "I feel great, I'm a little tired, it was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it's awesome, man." At the time, the country star had already lost upwards of 70 pounds, and he's since lost about three times that.

Fortunately, he still has enough "squish" to keep his wife happy (for now).