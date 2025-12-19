Pam Bondi's Fugly 'Fit For Holiday Party Looks Made From Grandma's Couch

To be fair, Pam Bondi is 60 years old, so she's allowed to embrace grandmacore fashion if she wants to. However, the attorney general has notably shown that she can also rock more flattering and stylish looks. One of her best fashion moments was at a news conference in December 2025, when the White House staffer donned a chic, all-blue suit and looked incredible doing so. She also nailed her look at a news conference the previous month, on the indictment of former Olympic snowboarder and accused drug trafficker Ryan Wedding. On that occasion, Bondi rocked a maroon pinstriped suit that not only flattered her skin tone but also snatched her figure.

Perhaps if not for her stuffy old lady outfits, you'd be hard-pressed to guess the politician's real age just by looking at her. As such, there have been plenty of rumors about Bondi indulging in plastic surgery to turn back the clock. As New York plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg told the Daily Mail, while the politician's transformation could be attributed to her impressive weight loss, "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before." Thus, "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery. So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift."

Rosenberg suspects she regularly gets Botox too, with fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Bruce Hermann agreeing. "She's 60 years old, and she has none of the wrinkles that we normally see," he stressed on "Nip Talk Show." "This lady has had Botox religiously for at least 20 years, if not longer."