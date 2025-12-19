Pam Bondi's Fugly 'Fit For Holiday Party Looks Made From Grandma's Couch
Did somebody say grandmacore? Attorney General Pam Bondi joined her colleagues for a fun, festive gathering at the office of the Department of Justice, dressed in another one of her unfortunately granny-chic outfits. In photos shared by Judge Jeanine Pirro on Instagram, on December 18, 2025, Bondi donned a dowdy brown suit featuring a vintage floral pattern that could've easily doubled as a couch cover. She paired it with a plain top and matching black pointy heels with straps that tied in the middle. The Trump staffer flashed a wide grin while posing next to Pirro in her fugly (sorry, not sorry) ensemble. "Celebrating the season with AG Bondi and colleagues at the DOJ Christmas party," Pirro captioned the pics. "A great night with a great team." As one user snarked in the comments, "I do not know where @agpambondi get her fashion sense. Cheap and hideous."
To be fair, Pirro's outfit for the Christmas party wasn't exactly a winner in our eyes, either, as she paired an emerald silk blouse with a blazer and trousers that didn't necessarily match. However, at least the Fox News stalwart's ensemble was festive enough for the celebration, unlike Bondi's not-exactly-jolly outfit. The AG is no stranger to questionable wardrobe choices and inappropriate outfits throughout her time in public office. Pam Bondi's yellow grandma pantsuit disaster put her true age on blast when she joined President Donald Trump in commemorating the National Day of Prayer, at the White House in May 2025. On another occasion, Bondi's greasy hair failed to distract from her grandma outfit fail during an appearance on Fox News to discuss Trump's border patrol agenda. Apparently, it's not just White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt who's into this kind of style.
Pam Bondi's old lady outfits reveal her true age
To be fair, Pam Bondi is 60 years old, so she's allowed to embrace grandmacore fashion if she wants to. However, the attorney general has notably shown that she can also rock more flattering and stylish looks. One of her best fashion moments was at a news conference in December 2025, when the White House staffer donned a chic, all-blue suit and looked incredible doing so. She also nailed her look at a news conference the previous month, on the indictment of former Olympic snowboarder and accused drug trafficker Ryan Wedding. On that occasion, Bondi rocked a maroon pinstriped suit that not only flattered her skin tone but also snatched her figure.
Perhaps if not for her stuffy old lady outfits, you'd be hard-pressed to guess the politician's real age just by looking at her. As such, there have been plenty of rumors about Bondi indulging in plastic surgery to turn back the clock. As New York plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg told the Daily Mail, while the politician's transformation could be attributed to her impressive weight loss, "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose to the corners of the mouth] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before." Thus, "I don't think that is diet — that is surgery. So, she may have had a neck lift and she may have had a facelift."
Rosenberg suspects she regularly gets Botox too, with fellow plastic surgeon Dr. Bruce Hermann agreeing. "She's 60 years old, and she has none of the wrinkles that we normally see," he stressed on "Nip Talk Show." "This lady has had Botox religiously for at least 20 years, if not longer."