The Tragic Health Issues That Plague Ellen DeGeneres

The following article includes discussions of mental health.

Ellen DeGeneres' true age may not always be reflected in her youthful appearance, but the calendar doesn't care about elegant, gender-neutral clothes and hip hairstyles. The former talk-show host is nearing her 70s, and her body feels it. In 2024, DeGeneres revealed she had been diagnosed with osteoporosis, a disease that weakens the bones and makes them susceptible to fractures, and arthritis, which causes chronic inflammation in the joints. Both conditions more commonly affect older women.

DeGeneres noted that her osteoporosis was pretty advanced. "I'm like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower," she joked in her 2024 Netflix stand-up comedy special "For Your Approval" (via New York Post). Around the same time, she began to experience pain so intense that she sought medical attention, thinking she had suffered a torn ligament. But her ligaments were fine. "I got an MRI and they said, 'No, it's just arthritis.' I said, 'How did I get that?' And he said, 'Oh it just happens at your age,'" she shared.

While her physical body felt the weight of the years, her brain had been suffering from two disorders undetected: OCD and ADHD. She was diagnosed in the aftermath of the allegations that DeGeneres fostered a toxic workplace. She also noted she was probably on the autism spectrum, though not enough to warrant a diagnosis. Her remarks didn't go over well with the autism community. "Was she hoping she could use autism as a shield for her behavior towards her staff & gain followers back?" a Reddit user pondered. Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time DeGeneres faced health setbacks.