The Tragedy Of Neve Campbell

Neve Campbell started dancing when she was six years old and eventually got accepted to the National Ballet School when she was nine. Therefore, most of her childhood was dedicated to ballet. She loved her time at the National Ballet School and even had dreams of pursuing a career as a ballerina, but she has been open about how being a dancer brought many hardships. Speaking with People, she said, "I had just been having some mental challenges, just difficult to find the balance between wanting a childhood and following this dream. I had had already quite a bit of injury. From 9 years old, at the National Ballet School, I was in physiotherapy weekly." Because of her constant injuries, Campbell made the difficult decision to quit dancing when she was 14.

In an interview with The Washington Post in 2004, Campbell detailed the wide array of injuries she has suffered from throughout her life, most of which are from dancing. She said, "I've had bunions. I've had broken toes. I've had fallen arches. I've had strained tendons in my arches. I've had tendinitis in my Achilles'. I've had torn ligaments and sprained ankles in both ankles. Shinsplints [sic]. Pulled calves ... I've had sciatic problems in my back and the arthritis in my neck. Oh, and I sprained my wrists."

It's not a surprise that dealing with injuries such as these led to Campbell quitting ballet. Dealing with this kind of pain and weekly physiotherapy sessions would likely be incredibly difficult for a young child to handle, no matter how much they love dancing. Thankfully, Campbell credits her dancing career with helping her "stay sane" in Hollywood. "All of the discipline that I have, I take from dance," she told People.