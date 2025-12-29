Before & After Pics Of Tiffany Trump's Mar-A-Lago Lips Are Jarring

Tiffany Trump may not prefer to flaunt her private life, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have an audience. Tiffany's incredible transformation has been widely documented over the years. While the world first met Tiffany when she was a starry-eyed young girl, the fact is, Tiffany looks a lot different now than she did when she was younger, and it seems she's embraced the ever-popular Mar-a-Lago lip trend. If you didn't know, Mar-A-Lago face is a pretty broad term to describe the right-leaning trend of excessive cosmetic procedures, including face and lip fillers. And while Tiffany may have preserved most of her natural features, before and after pics prove just how much her lips have changed.

Steve Granitz/Getty

As you can see, Tiffany's smile looked considerably different in an old photo of her and her mother, Marla Maples, who was Donald Trump's second wife. Back then, Tiffany's lips were considerably thinner and overall less prominent than in 2025. Her charming gummy smile also complemented her features quite nicely at the time. Tiffany's updated pout is way plumper, which could be why the youngest Trump daughter has gravitated towards bolder lip colors. The easiest assumption is that she's had lips fillers or, you know, invested in one of Kylie Jenner's OG lip kits, but without verifiable proof, her means for achieving her new lip look will remain a mystery.