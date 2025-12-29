Before & After Pics Of Tiffany Trump's Mar-A-Lago Lips Are Jarring
Tiffany Trump may not prefer to flaunt her private life, but that doesn't mean she doesn't have an audience. Tiffany's incredible transformation has been widely documented over the years. While the world first met Tiffany when she was a starry-eyed young girl, the fact is, Tiffany looks a lot different now than she did when she was younger, and it seems she's embraced the ever-popular Mar-a-Lago lip trend. If you didn't know, Mar-A-Lago face is a pretty broad term to describe the right-leaning trend of excessive cosmetic procedures, including face and lip fillers. And while Tiffany may have preserved most of her natural features, before and after pics prove just how much her lips have changed.
As you can see, Tiffany's smile looked considerably different in an old photo of her and her mother, Marla Maples, who was Donald Trump's second wife. Back then, Tiffany's lips were considerably thinner and overall less prominent than in 2025. Her charming gummy smile also complemented her features quite nicely at the time. Tiffany's updated pout is way plumper, which could be why the youngest Trump daughter has gravitated towards bolder lip colors. The easiest assumption is that she's had lips fillers or, you know, invested in one of Kylie Jenner's OG lip kits, but without verifiable proof, her means for achieving her new lip look will remain a mystery.
What plastic surgery Tiffany Trump may have had
The public has always been curious about celebrity plastic surgery before-and-afters, so it's not surprising that an Instagram selfie of Tiffany Trump looking a little more tuned-up than usual went viral in March 2025. In response to the backlash, the Daily Mail reached out to Mark Solomos, a UK-based plastic surgeon, who was convinced that Tiffany had explored various beauty treatments. "Tiffany has always had quite full cheeks so it's tricky to say if she's used any form of filler, but I do suspect she's had some Botox around the forehead, eyes, and around the nose area," he said, adding that it was also possible that Tiffany had also gotten a lip flip, which is another means to achieve the perfect pout.
Meanwhile, Dr. Gary Motykie, who spoke with Radar Online that same month, seemed to believe that the wife and mother of one had much more extensive work done. According to the plastic surgeon, Tiffany's updated appearance could be attributed to everything from veneers to a nose job. He also cited the possible presence of lip and cheek fillers, which he claimed would've set her back about $100,000. Fortunately, if Tiffany has or will eventually go the route of plastic surgery, she can surely afford it. In addition to being one of Donald Trump's heirs, who will probably go on to inherit a large chunk of his fortune one day, her own net worth hovers around $20 million.