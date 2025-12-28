Joe & Jill Biden's Odd Christmas Photo Has Critics Losing Their Minds
Joe Biden and Jill Biden may have intended to spread a little holiday cheer when they posted their family Christmas photo, but they only sparked criticism from their haters. The Biden photo featured several members of their family — including their son, Hunter Biden, who once faced a steep prison sentence after illegally purchasing a firearm — posing in front of a Christmas tree. But while every member of the family got to shine brightly in the photo, the former president stood all the way in the back, partially obscured by Jill's head.
Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love. pic.twitter.com/OB5GouvxTJ
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2025
Users on social media have reacted to the Bidens' peculiar Christmas photo, with most pointing out Joe's potentially shady placement behind Jill. "Took me a while to find ya, champ," quipped one user on X. A second user wrote, "I think it's disrespectful to put the eldest family member in the back of a photo taken for the former president's social media." A third user suggested that Joe wasn't actually present for the photo, and was then added later. "He actually looks digitally imposed," they opined. Meanwhile, a fourth user suggested that Hunter's central positioning in the family photo marked a change within their family dynamics. "Hunter is the alpha now," they wrote.
Fortunately, not all of the Bidens' Christmas shots have sparked backlash.
The Bidens redeemed themselves in other Christmas photos
Joe Biden and Jill Biden's Christmas photo has generated much conversation over the past few days. Some have even suggested that Joe's placement is more proof that the Bidens' marriage is a little weird. Fortunately, they posed in much more festive photos during the 2025 holiday season. For example, the Bidens followed up their initial Christmas shot with a photo that clearly featured Joe and Jill on equal terms as they held their great-grandchild in a hospital. "With our hearts full of light and love, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays," read Joe's Instagram caption. "Getting to know our great-grandson Willie in his first year has been a blessing and a reminder of the hope we will always have for the future." He continued, "Our wish for you and for our country is that we continue to seek in one another love, kindness, and compassion."
Joe also fared much better in a pre-Christmas photo posted to Jill's Instagram page on December 14. The former first lady posted a shot of herself and Joe in the sky box at an Eagles game, alongside two of their family members. Joe looked to be in great spirits as he posed next to his wife for the cameras. "Love days like this: family + the Eagles + a win!" she captioned the photo, which seemed to go over well with their followers. One user, for example, commented, "You both look wonderful especially our dear President! Happy Holiday with your beautiful family!" Meanwhile, a second user wrote, "Glad President Biden is enjoying 'life' with his family. After so many years as a public servant, happy to see him having real time with his family."