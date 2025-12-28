Joe & Jill Biden's Odd Christmas Photo Has Critics Losing Their Minds

Joe Biden and Jill Biden may have intended to spread a little holiday cheer when they posted their family Christmas photo, but they only sparked criticism from their haters. The Biden photo featured several members of their family — including their son, Hunter Biden, who once faced a steep prison sentence after illegally purchasing a firearm — posing in front of a Christmas tree. But while every member of the family got to shine brightly in the photo, the former president stood all the way in the back, partially obscured by Jill's head.

Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love. pic.twitter.com/OB5GouvxTJ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2025

Users on social media have reacted to the Bidens' peculiar Christmas photo, with most pointing out Joe's potentially shady placement behind Jill. "Took me a while to find ya, champ," quipped one user on X. A second user wrote, "I think it's disrespectful to put the eldest family member in the back of a photo taken for the former president's social media." A third user suggested that Joe wasn't actually present for the photo, and was then added later. "He actually looks digitally imposed," they opined. Meanwhile, a fourth user suggested that Hunter's central positioning in the family photo marked a change within their family dynamics. "Hunter is the alpha now," they wrote.

Fortunately, not all of the Bidens' Christmas shots have sparked backlash.