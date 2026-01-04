Karoline Leavitt Spilled The Beans On A Big Stressor In Her Age-Gap Marriage

Karoline Leavitt's awkward 32-year age gap with husband Nicholas Riccio has posed some challenges, but it isn't the biggest issue they face. Leavitt revealed that the biggest stressor in their marriage is actually the unpredictable nature of her job. As the White House press secretary under Donald Trump, Leavitt doesn't know when she will be summoned to address reporters. "Honestly, I have PTSD about making plans, so I just don't," she told the Daily Mail in November 2025.

That hectic schedule often means that family time gets pushed to the side, which is hard for the young blonde and her husband. "My husband and I had three different mini weekend getaway vacations this summer. All three got canceled due to foreign policy events," Leavitt told the Daily Mail, adding that Riccio is understanding and does his best to "roll with it."

Riccio knew what he was getting into from the beginning, considering he and Leavitt wed in January, two months after she was chosen to be Trump's press secretary. According to Leavitt, the couple's big age difference has played in their favor. Because Leavitt's husband was already rich when they met, he had the time and resources to support her from the sidelines. "He has built a very successful business himself, so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career," she said on "The Megyn Kelly Show" in February 2025.