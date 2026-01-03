Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry Has Lived A Tragic Life

Tyler Henry first got a taste of the spotlight when he appeared on a 2015 episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." At the time, the soon-to-be-celebrated psychic medium connected the Kardashian sisters to their late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., who passed away in 2003 and left them a huge fortune in his will. The following year, Henry's own show, "Hollywood Medium," premiered on E! and featured appearances by numerous celebrities, including former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Nene Leakes and actor Jaime Pressly.

Since then, Henry's life has been marked by some hidden truths and, of course, ecstatic highs. He became a sought-after clairvoyant; the medium told The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts that he "had over 175,000 requests for private one-on-one readings" after the first season of "Hollywood Medium" aired. Henry authored two books and landed a show on Netflix, titled "Life After Death." The success of the series gave rise to another Netflix show, "Live from the Other Side with Tyler Henry."

Despite making such huge milestones at a young age — Henry was only 19 years old when "Hollywood Medium" premiered — the medium's life hasn't been without hardships. "I genuinely am a pretty happy person, despite having to navigate some really heavy lows," Henry revealed in an interview with Them. Over the years, Henry has endured heavy personal and professional setbacks, including struggles with his health, the loss of his loved ones, and public scrutiny. Buckle in as we take a closer look at some of the hurdles that have shaped the clairvoyant's path.