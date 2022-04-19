Khloe Kardashian Can't Stop Talking About Her Most Devastating Time With Tristan Thompson

Things between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were tense, even during filming. By the time "The Kardashians" aired, the pair had officially split. During the premiere screening, Page Six reported that Kardashian yelled "liar" at the screen when Thompson spoke about how he was "working on regaining her trust," so clearly these two aren't exactly amicable. Then in Episode 1, Kardashian told viewers that she had dumped water all over Thompson's clothes following his first cheating scandal, per Entertainment Weekly. Yikes.

Kardashian shed even more light on where things stand with Thompson when she sat down for a candid interview with USA Today in April. In particular, the reality star spoke of how hard it was to learn of Thompson's infidelities during filming. "[It was] déjà vu," she explained "I think the first time [Tristan cheated] it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me [to break the news]. Now it's good old Kim." Kardashian also came clean about how the entire relationship had scarred her. "When you're hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it," she added.

In the wake of the whole scandal, fans came out in droves to support Kardashian. "Stay strong and I hope you move on and find someone that is worthy of you," one fan commented on a since-deleted Instagram post (via CheatSheet). Indeed!