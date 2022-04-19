Khloe Kardashian Can't Stop Talking About Her Most Devastating Time With Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson has been a rollercoaster ride, to say the least. The former couple's romance was marred with cheating scandals, one of which hit a little too close to home. In 2019, Thompson kissed Kylie Jenner's then-BFF Jordyn Woods at a party. This came on the heels of Thompson's first cheating scandal, after which E! News reported that the Good American founder was giving her ex another chance. "Khloé has given Tristan another chance ... and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of [their daughter] True," an insider told the outlet at the time. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloé desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."
Kardashian gave Thompson plenty more chances, but she finally called time on their relationship when Thompson admitted to fathering a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols in 2022. In the wake of Thompson's public apology, Kardashian appeared on an ABC News special where she told fans that she'd moved on — this time for good. "I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad. He's just not the guy for me," she said. Kardashian and Thompson's final breakup happened to coincide with the premiere of the Kar-Jenners' newest Hulu reality show "The Kardashians," so naturally, fans were hoping to see the exes' storyline play out on TV. And viewers didn't have to wait long, as several bombshells were dropped in Episode 1 alone.
Tristan Thompson's affairs left Khloé Kardashian feeling numb
Things between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were tense, even during filming. By the time "The Kardashians" aired, the pair had officially split. During the premiere screening, Page Six reported that Kardashian yelled "liar" at the screen when Thompson spoke about how he was "working on regaining her trust," so clearly these two aren't exactly amicable. Then in Episode 1, Kardashian told viewers that she had dumped water all over Thompson's clothes following his first cheating scandal, per Entertainment Weekly. Yikes.
Kardashian shed even more light on where things stand with Thompson when she sat down for a candid interview with USA Today in April. In particular, the reality star spoke of how hard it was to learn of Thompson's infidelities during filming. "[It was] déjà vu," she explained "I think the first time [Tristan cheated] it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me [to break the news]. Now it's good old Kim." Kardashian also came clean about how the entire relationship had scarred her. "When you're hurt so many times — your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again — there is a numbing sensation to it," she added.
In the wake of the whole scandal, fans came out in droves to support Kardashian. "Stay strong and I hope you move on and find someone that is worthy of you," one fan commented on a since-deleted Instagram post (via CheatSheet). Indeed!