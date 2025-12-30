Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Shade Miserably Backfires On Her
On the heels of her breakup with Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene went scorched earth on a certain sect of the MAGA community. The former Trump ally spoke about her fall from the president's good graces in a feature piece for The New York Times. During the sitdown, Greene mentioned the Mar-a-Lago look that has been adopted by many members of Trumpland, which involves getting extensive cosmetic procedures such as lip fillers, face lifts, cheek filler, and more. "I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization. I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women," she told the outlet on December 29, without naming specific Trumpland females. "I have two daughters, and I've always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts," Greene said, adding that this was an issue she had wanted to address for some time. Her words created a stir online, but not in the way she had intended.
Excerpts from the NYT piece were posted on X, and people called out the Congress member for being sanctimonious, with many focusing on the shady side of Greene. Multiple users pointed to rumors of infidelity that had surrounded her for multiple years as not being the best "message" for others. "She won't get filler but she will cheat on her husband with her personal trainer. spare me the morality here marge," one person wrote. "Yet she cheated on her children's father. Spare me," another added.
While she may have been ill-advised in taking a moral stance against cosmetic procedures, Greene had appeared to put down the filler herself.
The scandalous cheating rumors that followed Marjorie Taylor Greene
To her credit, Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to give up the Mar-a-Lago face look. A month before she blasted those in Trumpland for overdoing it with injections and surgeries, she appeared at the Epstein Files Transparency Act news conference in Washington, D.C. While she still sported dyed blond hair and was clearly all for using bronzer, MTG looked mostly natural with a light amount of makeup on her face. There was some eyeliner and lip gloss, but her looks did not seem to be altered by injections or fillers.
Even though it seems that she has abandoned the Mar-a-Lago aesthetic, the points that X users made about Marjorie's alleged affairs while married were not unfounded. In February 2021, the Daily Mail reported that the politician had cheated on her husband with Craig Ivey, a man it described as a "polyamorous tantric sex guru." The outlet asked Ivey about the purported fling. "I will not respond to anything about this," he said, while not fully denying the allegations. The Mail also claimed that Marjorie had intimate relations with a gym manager named Justin Tway. Tway was equally as vague, but less diplomatic when asked by the publication about his relationship with Marjorie. "I have no interest in talking about anything to do with that woman. Everything with her comes to no good," he said. Marjorie denied the Mail's reporting when it contacted her. The following September, her now-ex-husband, Perry Greene, filed for divorce.