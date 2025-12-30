Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Shade Miserably Backfires On Her

On the heels of her breakup with Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene went scorched earth on a certain sect of the MAGA community. The former Trump ally spoke about her fall from the president's good graces in a feature piece for The New York Times. During the sitdown, Greene mentioned the Mar-a-Lago look that has been adopted by many members of Trumpland, which involves getting extensive cosmetic procedures such as lip fillers, face lifts, cheek filler, and more. "I never liked the MAGA Mar-a-Lago sexualization. I believe how women in leadership present themselves sends a message to younger women," she told the outlet on December 29, without naming specific Trumpland females. "I have two daughters, and I've always been uncomfortable with how those women puff up their lips and enlarge their breasts," Greene said, adding that this was an issue she had wanted to address for some time. Her words created a stir online, but not in the way she had intended.

Excerpts from the NYT piece were posted on X, and people called out the Congress member for being sanctimonious, with many focusing on the shady side of Greene. Multiple users pointed to rumors of infidelity that had surrounded her for multiple years as not being the best "message" for others. "She won't get filler but she will cheat on her husband with her personal trainer. spare me the morality here marge," one person wrote. "Yet she cheated on her children's father. Spare me," another added.

While she may have been ill-advised in taking a moral stance against cosmetic procedures, Greene had appeared to put down the filler herself.