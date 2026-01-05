Photos Of Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson's Killer Legs Make Their Age Gap So Obvious
The age gap between Bill Belichick and his much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been on everyone's lips since the pair started appearing in public together. Shortly after the couple made their red carpet debut in December 2024, a report surfaced claiming the duo was unfazed by their 49-year age difference. "Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level. Age is just a number to them," a source told Page Six at the time. In fact, the gossip about their nearly five-decade age discrepancy did little to deter their love. "[Belichick and Hudson] don't listen to the haters because their relationship is the real deal," the insider added.
Besides the sizable age difference that got everyone buzzing, one of the weird things about Belichick and Hudson's romance is that they had met years before taking their romance public. A couple of months after their first public photographs together, Hudson uploaded an Instagram post to celebrate their four-year "Meetiversary" in February 2025. The post included a video of a book that the football coach had signed when he first met the former cheerleader in February 2021, which would have been just before she turned 20 years old.
Perhaps knowing each other for so long is why Hudson felt comfortable commanding her boyfriend's attention during one of his football games in September 2025. A viral video caught Hudson's inappropriate behavior with Belichick on the sidelines while he was coaching the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in a loss. Hudson was seen pressing her body on Belichick and whispering into his ear. The outfit she wore highlighted her age, as Hudson sported a white top, a tiny jean miniskirt, and knee-high boots. That wasn't the only time one of Hudson's outfits showed off her killer legs and highlighted their age gap.
Jordon Hudson's barely there silver gown at NFL Honors
The weekend of Super Bowl 2025 was a coming-out party of sorts for Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick, as they attended multiple events together. Their decades-wide age gap was never more apparent, however, than when they walked the red carpet of that year's NFL Honors awards show. Hudson rocked a silver sequined gown that matched the gray in her boyfriend's hair. It had a bralette top and was cut out in the middle to expose her midsection, on which Belichick rested his left hand. While striking some fierce red carpet poses, Hudson also flaunted her legs, as the skirt of her shimmering outfit had an impossibly high slit on the left side.
She performed beach Pilates in a swimsuit
Arguably, the cringiest moment in Bill Belichick's relationship with Jordon Hudson came in March 2025 when she uploaded a pair of Instagram posts that showed the duo doing Pilates together on the beach. She posted a video of the act, which showed the one-time cheerleader in a white one-piece as she balanced on top of Belichick's extended legs. "#Billates," she playfully wrote in the caption. One follower described the act as "elder abuse." Afterward, Hudson posted snaps of the couple's dual-Pilates poses, and the contrast of her taut legs in the swimsuit and Belichick's legs in shorts was the embodiment of their age difference.
The high-slit black dress Jordon Hudson wore for her public debut
Bill Belichick raised a fuss when he and Jordon Hudson made their public debut together at The American Museum of Natural History's 2024 Museum Gala in December 2024. It was a black-tie event, and the University of North Carolina football coach donned a tuxedo, while Hudson chose a black velvet gown. She was fairly covered up, but off-the-shoulder straps exposed her neckline. In one red carpet photo, Hudson was seen giving her beau a smitten look. Her toned left leg was visible, as her dress had a high slit lined with a silver accent that also ran up the midsection.
Her aqua-themed minidress at a Sports Illustrated party
Jordon Hudson wanted to make a statement with her attire for a Sports Illustrated party during Super Bowl weekend in February 2025. She sported an aquatic-themed ensemble that included an aquamarine minidress adorned with sea life appliques. To complete the look, Hudson wore a pair of knee-high white leather boots and accessorized with a lobster-shaped handbag. On the bottom of the bag, she wrote, "Save Maine Fisherman," as she showed off in an Instagram carousel. The post included a pic of Hudson showing her legs in the minidress while seated next to Bill Belichick at the party.
Jordon Hudson's baggy sweater and knee-highs at a Super Bowl party
Both Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson decided to dress casually for Michael Rubin's 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The NCAA coach sported a dark blue North Carolina Jordan brand tee and a pair of blue jeans. Hudson, meanwhile, was cosplaying as her boyfriend (who famously wore sweatshirts on the sidelines of NFL games), as she rocked an oversized distressed Boston Patriots hoodie. What differentiated Hudson's hoodie from how Belichick may have worn it was that she decided to wear the sweater as a dress. She paired the hoodie-dress with white leather boots, and the ensemble showcased her tanned legs as she posed for pictures with her boyfriend.
The leather jacket honoring her boyfriend at the Super Bowl
Not only did Jordon Hudson attend a plethora of Super Bowl parties in February 2025, but she also made her way to the big game. For her Super Bowl attire, Hudson wore a jacket that paid homage to Bill Belichick. She described the piece in an Instagram post as "an up-cycled leather jacket with time-contextual, historically accurate patches corresponding to BB's lifelong football career." The former cheerleader rocked the jacket over a short silver minidress. There was some irony to wearing her custom jacket, as honoring her boyfriend's decades-long career (over a tiny dress) didn't show support as much as show their age gap.
She wore a snakeskin skirt at a Tar Heels game
Jordon Hudson continued her support of Bill Belichick when she attended one of his North Carolina Tar Heels games in a power blue-colored snakeskin-print jacket and skirt combination. She was photographed watching from the sidelines in the outfit, which, unsurprisingly, featured a skirt with a high hemline. Hudson broke out her go-to footwear, finishing the look with her knee-high white leather boots. Later, she posted an Instagram carousel from the game, where she cheekily mentioned attending her boyfriend's "adult all-male football league competitions this season."