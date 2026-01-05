Photos Of Bill Belichick's GF Jordon Hudson's Killer Legs Make Their Age Gap So Obvious

The age gap between Bill Belichick and his much younger girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has been on everyone's lips since the pair started appearing in public together. Shortly after the couple made their red carpet debut in December 2024, a report surfaced claiming the duo was unfazed by their 49-year age difference. "Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level. Age is just a number to them," a source told Page Six at the time. In fact, the gossip about their nearly five-decade age discrepancy did little to deter their love. "[Belichick and Hudson] don't listen to the haters because their relationship is the real deal," the insider added.

Besides the sizable age difference that got everyone buzzing, one of the weird things about Belichick and Hudson's romance is that they had met years before taking their romance public. A couple of months after their first public photographs together, Hudson uploaded an Instagram post to celebrate their four-year "Meetiversary" in February 2025. The post included a video of a book that the football coach had signed when he first met the former cheerleader in February 2021, which would have been just before she turned 20 years old.

Perhaps knowing each other for so long is why Hudson felt comfortable commanding her boyfriend's attention during one of his football games in September 2025. A viral video caught Hudson's inappropriate behavior with Belichick on the sidelines while he was coaching the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in a loss. Hudson was seen pressing her body on Belichick and whispering into his ear. The outfit she wore highlighted her age, as Hudson sported a white top, a tiny jean miniskirt, and knee-high boots. That wasn't the only time one of Hudson's outfits showed off her killer legs and highlighted their age gap.