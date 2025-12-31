Jill Biden's Ex Bill Stevenson's Wife's Sudden Death Is Causing A Stir

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The following article mentions domestic violence.

If we have any insight into Jill Biden's shady side, we have her ex-husband to thank for a lot of it. Bill Stevenson, who has long claimed Jill Biden and Joe Biden had an affair when he was still married to the former first lady, rarely misses an opportunity to air his and the Bidens' dirty laundry in public. However, there are plenty of sketchy things about Bill, which doesn't make him the most credible of sources. His own shady side was thrust under the microscope in December 2025, when his wife, Linda Stevenson, died under suspicious circumstances at 64.

Linda was found unresponsive in the living room of her and Bill's home in Delaware late at night on December 28, when police responded to a domestic violence call, TMZ reported. Authorities opened an investigation into her death, though no charges had been filed at the time of writing. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. Officers on the scene suspected she had suffered a cardiac arrest, dispatch audio showed.

Linda's daughter, Christina Vettori, contended that authorities are looking into possible foul play. "It's still a murder investigation. I would not like to talk at this time," she told the Daily Mail. However, the New Castle County Police declined to confirm that they suspected murder. "No, it is a death investigation," a spokesperson told Radar. The lack of details hasn't stopped people from giving their two cents, though. "Thank god [Jill] got [out] of that relationship," an X user commented. The news can't have been easy for Jill to digest.

