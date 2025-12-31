Jill Biden's Ex Bill Stevenson's Wife's Sudden Death Is Causing A Stir
The following article mentions domestic violence.
If we have any insight into Jill Biden's shady side, we have her ex-husband to thank for a lot of it. Bill Stevenson, who has long claimed Jill Biden and Joe Biden had an affair when he was still married to the former first lady, rarely misses an opportunity to air his and the Bidens' dirty laundry in public. However, there are plenty of sketchy things about Bill, which doesn't make him the most credible of sources. His own shady side was thrust under the microscope in December 2025, when his wife, Linda Stevenson, died under suspicious circumstances at 64.
Linda was found unresponsive in the living room of her and Bill's home in Delaware late at night on December 28, when police responded to a domestic violence call, TMZ reported. Authorities opened an investigation into her death, though no charges had been filed at the time of writing. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. Officers on the scene suspected she had suffered a cardiac arrest, dispatch audio showed.
Linda's daughter, Christina Vettori, contended that authorities are looking into possible foul play. "It's still a murder investigation. I would not like to talk at this time," she told the Daily Mail. However, the New Castle County Police declined to confirm that they suspected murder. "No, it is a death investigation," a spokesperson told Radar. The lack of details hasn't stopped people from giving their two cents, though. "Thank god [Jill] got [out] of that relationship," an X user commented. The news can't have been easy for Jill to digest.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Bill Stevenson and Jill Biden went on very separate paths
Jill Biden and Bill Stevenson got divorced way back in 1975, but that hasn't stopped her ex-husband from cashing in on their relationship decades later. After she became first lady, Stevenson wrote a book, "The Biden Brothers & Jill, the Early Years," that painted a negative picture of his ex and her powerful husband. What became clear was that Stevenson and Jill went on very different paths after separating in 1974. Both have been open about that.
While Jill went on to become a high-profile figure among Democrats, Stevenson became a fervent Donald Trump supporter. Even though he initially supported Jill's ability to fill the first lady role, he later said he was disappointed in the person she had become. "The Dr. Jill Biden who I've seen on TV in the last five years is not the same person I married or that I recognize in any way," he told the New York Post in June 2024. "She's matriculated into a completely different woman."
Jill also struggles to see the person she once said "I do" to in the man Stevenson became. "I believed so much in the institution of marriage," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "When the marriage fell apart, I fell hard because of that. And for him to turn out to be who he was ..." Jill and Stevenson's differences weren't just ideological. Jill's first marriage really ended on a bad note, and the new developments about his wife are sure to make the situation even more complicated.